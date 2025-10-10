Kenyatta University tops University of Nairobi again in global rankings

Kenyatta University Main Campus entrance at Kahawa on 29 April, 2025.[Standard, Kanyiri Wahito]

Kenyatta University (KU) has for the second year in a row ranked above the University of Nairobi (UoN) in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026.

KU emerged as the country's best-performing institution in key international and impact indicators.

The new data shows Kenyatta University recorded stronger results in categories measuring global engagement and social contribution, reflecting its growing visibility on the international stage.

The university was placed in the 1001–1500 band globally in the 2025 Impact Rankings, which assess institutions’ alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

KU ranked between 201–300 in the SDG categories of Good Health and Wellbeing, Zero Hunger, and Reduced Inequalities.

These indicators measure how universities contribute to community health, food security, and equality through teaching, research, and partnerships.

In contrast, the University of Nairobi retained an edge in traditional academic measures.

The university scored 15.9 in Teaching and 39.7 in Research Quality, maintaining a strong reputation in scholarship and publication influence.

It was also ranked in the 601–800 band globally in the Medical and Health category, highlighting its continued strength in specialized fields.

Despite the University of Nairobi’s established academic profile, the rankings show Kenyatta University has made significant progress in widening its global reach and societal impact.

According to the ranking, Kenyatta University has 55,018 students spread across 13 campuses.

The university has also expanded its international collaborations and research partnerships, which have contributed to its rising performance in global metrics.

University of Nairobi, with an estimated 52,216 students, remains a leader in research intensity.

Beyond the two leading institutions, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) entered the ranking closely behind the two giant institutions.

The institution has been ranked highly for pushing on achievement of key Sustainable Development Goals.

It has high ratings for research and No Poverty (401–600), Zero Hunger (401–600), and Life Below Water (401–600).

The ranking points to JOOUST’s growing profile in research on agriculture, environmental sustainability, and the blue economy.

Egerton University also appeared in the 1501+ band, though it was not assigned a specific rank.

In total, 11 Kenyan universities were included in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, which evaluate over 2,000 institutions globally.

The rankings assess universities based on teaching, research, citations, international outlook, and industry engagement.