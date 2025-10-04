Kuppet demands talks with TSC over Junior Secondary teachers

Kuppet officials led by Secretary General Akelo Misori during a press briefing on May 14, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has written to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) requesting an urgent meeting over the management of Junior Secondary (JS) teachers.

The union is pushing for the independence of the Junior Secondary wing or, alternatively, the transfer of JS to existing secondary schools.

In a letter dated October 2, Kuppet Secretary-General Akelo Misori warned that growing disquiet among Junior Secondary teachers over their placement under primary school headteachers is threatening the smooth rollout of the curriculum.

He argued that the current arrangement — which places JS under primary school leadership — undermines the professionalism and career progression of teachers trained to handle adolescent learners.

“The ongoing demands by Junior School teachers highlight significant concerns regarding their incorporation under a leadership structure headed by primary school headteachers with qualifications not aligned to the unique demands of Junior School education,” Misori said in the letter.

The letter comes after a series of attempts by a section of teachers in Junior School demanding the institution’s leadership be separated from the primary schools.

“This situation has led to calls for autonomous leadership that recognises the professionalism and career development needs of Junior School teachers,” he added.

Kuppet has consistently maintained that Junior Secondary, which caters for learners transitioning from upper primary, is more closely aligned with secondary education in terms of pedagogy, content, and learner needs.

Misori reiterated this position when Kuppet officials met President William Ruto at State House in September, where they pushed for JS to be domiciled in secondary schools to leverage existing resources, infrastructure, and administrative expertise.