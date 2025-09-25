×
Students on their own as lecturers strike continues

By Standard Team | Sep. 25, 2025
UASU members protest outside Parliament on September 24, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Anxiety, frustrations, and anger have gripped universities across the country as students decry lost time and uncertainty amid the ongoing lecturers' strike.

Several students say the strike has left them idle with most of them contemplating returning home until the matter is resolved.

But as this happens, those who had been hoping to graduate this year claim their fate now hangs in the balance because they are unable to sit examinations and pursue missing marks.

In Kisumu, students at the Maseno University accuse the government of ignoring the education sector.

They claim they have been left to learn by themselves despite the huge tuition fees.

“I have wasted a lot of time since the lecturers’ strike started. I used to wake up early in the morning to attend lectures, but nowadays I wake up late, take breakfast, and go back to sleep. This is my schedule every day. I don’t see this as constructive since it’s wasting a lot of time,” says Joyce Nyagwoka, a second-year student.

Her parents advised her to return home in Kisii, but she chose to remain in Kisumu, hoping the strike would end soon.

“I urge the Ministry of Education to allocate the billions owed to lecturers so that classes can resume.” 

Cleophas Abuga, a fourth-year media student, says he is keeping himself busy with content creation.

“I am wasting a lot of time as a student. We were just given projects to complete then the strike started, so it has really affected us. The projects are supposed to take three months, but we haven’t even been guided. It’s so bad,” he says.

“I spend a lot of time creating content so that I don’t waste all this free time.” 

At the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University, the mood is no different. Brian Makori says the strike has been devastating for his academic dreams.

“I feel like my dream is falling apart. I urge the government to intervene and rescue us,” says the first-year student.

For students preparing to graduate, the strike has caused even more anxiety. Felix Kyalo, who has completed his studies at Maseno, fears the ceremony could be postponed.

“This has been a disappointing graduation year. I fear that the graduation date may be extended, which I don’t want. I don’t have missing marks or anything to follow up before graduation, but I fear for other students who do. How will they survive when offices are closed?” 

At the Moi University in Eldoret, students are also lamenting. Moses Kiplagat, a student of Economics, describes the situation as unfortunate. "We are suffering. We cannot plan for the rest of the semester because of the ongoing strike."

Similarly, Joseph Okelo, who was hoping to graduate this year at the Kisii University, says he is unable to update his missing marks.

"Lecturers are not there and the few who are sneaking to teach learners are unable to assist us," he says.

 

