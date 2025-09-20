Legal battle looms over teachers' medical cover transfer to SHA

‎Teachers' Service Commission's Ag CEO Eveleen Mitei before the National Assembly's Committee on Education chaired by Julius Meli and Eva Obara to respond to various questions referred to the Committee from the House at Bunge Tower, Parliament, Nairobi. September 18th,2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Teachers have vowed to stage a legal battle to safeguard their Sh20 billion medical cover following a proposal to move all teachers to the Social Health Authority scheme.

The Saturday Standard established that the two major unions, in a meeting with the employer and SHA staff, rejected the proposed shift, arguing it does not add value to their present benefits.