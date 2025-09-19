Calls for industry ties as universities roll out modular CBET training

Principal Secretary State Department for Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Dr. Esther Thaara Muoria speaking during a press briefing. [File, Standard]

The government has renewed its commitment to strengthening Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) in university-based Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, with a focus on modular curriculum delivery.

Principal Secretary for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Esther Muoria said Kenya has enrolled more than 100,000 trainees in modular Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) courses as the government pushes to align skills with industry needs.

The reforms, rolled out in September 2023, are transforming the country’s human capital development and addressing systemic inequalities in the education sector.

"The curriculum is anchored in occupational standards where training and assessments are carried out from industry, with industry and for industry. This ensures that graduates are not only certified but competent and employable," said Muoria.

Speaking during a capacity building workshop for university TVETs at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), the PS urged institutions of higher learning to consolidate gains made under CBET and scale up best practices into university curricula.

The modular CBET curriculum was introduced to address challenges from the initial rollout, including delayed programme completion, inconsistent delivery and weak assessment planning.

Under CBET, learners progress through independent modules and can earn partial or full qualifications at their own pace.

This allows them to join the workforce quickly or return later to gain additional skills.

The new approach has streamlined progression pathways, removed duplication of content and standardised assessment methods.

“By breaking training into flexible, skill-based modules, the curriculum allows learners to acquire practical competencies that reflect industry standards while also promoting adaptability and lifelong learning.”

According to Muoria, 311 curricula have been modularised, with guidelines and schedules issued to institutions.

Of the current enrolment, 80,000 trainees are in public TVETs and 20,000 in private institutions, vocational training centres and university TVETs.

In the July–August 2025 assessment series, 45,000 candidates were examined under the new framework, with results expected soon.

The assessments were conducted by the TVET Curriculum Development, Assessment and Certification Council (TVET-CDACC) and national polytechnics acting as Qualification Awarding Bodies.

Universities offering TVET courses have helped reduce stigma once associated with vocational training, Muoria observed.

"While universities primarily confer degrees, their offering of TVET courses has shifted public perception and demonstrated that vocational skills are not second-rate," she noted.

She cautioned that gaps remain, including lack of standardisation in training plans, continued reliance on conventional teaching methods, inadequate resources and limited industry involvement.

"The journey of CBET is a story of bold reform, resilience and innovation. It is transforming TVET institutions into centres of excellence, equipping the youth with the skills to thrive in a competitive labour market," Muoria explained.

She urged institutions to deepen collaboration with industry players to ensure training remains responsive to the demands of a dynamic labour market.

“The responsibility now rests with all of us. Consolidate the gains of CBET. Scale up best practices into university curricula to ensure smooth transitions for graduates who wish to pursue higher education,” Dr. Muoria added.

Dr. Alice Kande, Director General of the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA), pointed the importance of the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) in providing progression pathways.

“The NQF plays a critical role in ensuring credible recognition of skills, competencies, and knowledge acquired through diverse learning processes. I call upon all stakeholders to actively support its full implementation,” Dr. Kande said.

JKUAT Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victoria Ngumi, said the workshop was vital in positioning universities to play an active role in vocational training.

“The rollout of the CBET Modular Curriculum represents a fundamental and necessary paradigm shift in our educational philosophy. It moves us from a system historically focused on knowledge accumulation to one that is laser-focused on competency demonstration,” said Prof. Ngumi.

She stressed the need for greater collaboration between universities and TVET institutions to deliver industry-relevant skills while fostering innovation.

Her sentiments were echoed by Dr. Fridah Simba, Director of JKUAT’s TVET Institute, who described the training as timely.

“The workshop equips trainers with practical strategies to implement the modular CBET curriculum effectively, ensuring that TVET graduates are both industry-ready and globally competitive,” Dr. Simba said.

The reforms are part of a broader shift in Kenya’s education system, which began with competency based curricula in basic education and is now extending into higher learning.

Officials say the changes aim to address youth unemployment, reduce skills mismatches and position vocational training as a credible alternative to university degrees.