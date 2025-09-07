Tough choices for nearly one million freshers join colleges and universities

Kabete National Polytechnic students taking practical lessons on July 28, 2025. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

More than 990,000 students are joining universities, colleges, and technical institutions across Kenya, marking one of the largest intakes in recent years.

But beneath the excitement of stepping into higher learning lies a shared struggle many learners remain uncertain about the right courses to pursue, a challenge that could shape their future careers and economic stability.

The Ministry of Education says the record numbers reflect progress in access to higher education. However, the transition has not been without hurdles.

Many students admitted through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) and those enrolling in private or TVET institutions are still grappling with questions of relevance, affordability, and career alignment.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Dr. Beatrice Inyangala acknowledged the dilemma, urging students to carefully weigh their choices.

“We encourage learners to pick courses not just based on popularity but on their strengths, interests, and the demands of the labour market. Choosing a career path at this stage can feel overwhelming, but guidance is available through universities and colleges,” she said.

For years, many young people have complained of being “placed” in courses they neither applied for nor understood, sometimes abandoning them midway. Others worry that their dream careers are oversubscribed, raising fears of joblessness after graduation.

Education stakeholders including Dr. Eric Mutua, an education consultant argues that the mismatch between training and market demand remains one of the biggest threats to Kenya’s human capital development.

“Most students still don’t know what the job market will look like in five years. They pick courses because their friends are doing them or because they sound prestigious, only to realize later that opportunities are scarce. Career counselling must be strengthened at all levels,” he said.

The government has attempted to ease some of the strain through the newly revised fee structure for first-year students in public universities has lowered costs, with many paying between Sh28,000 and Sh75,000 per semester depending on their courses.

Scholarships and loans are also being tailored to student needs. But while financial relief is welcome, the bigger challenge for many families is ensuring students are in the right courses that guarantee employability.

According to Japhiter Obiri, the director of Topmax Training College said technical colleges are offering an alternative pathway to higher education.

He argue that specialized training aligned to industry is what gives graduates an edge.

In the past few months TVET has reported a surge in inquiries, particularly for market-driven programs like engineering, ICT, peri-operative theatre technology, and hospitality. Still, for the hundreds of thousands of new entrants, the next few weeks will be about settling into new environments, navigating academic expectations, and, for many, coming to terms with the courses they have landed in,” he said.

He noted that such institution fully registered and accredited by TVETA has worked to fully equip the infrastructure needed to offer competitive courses and programs that meet the national quality standards as well as courses that strategically position graduates to the global opportunities.



TVET PS Dr Esther Muoria said currently, majority of TVET and colleges are well equipped and offer a pool of competitive courses.

“A good college not only teaches theory but also provides hands-on training, exposure to industry standards, and mentorship to ensure graduates are job-ready,” she said.

The PS further said institutions signed memorandum with industries and colleges for benchmarking to offer attachments, internships and job opportunities for students and graduates from the college.

“Some of them offer technical courses where they get hands on skills and expertise in fields similar to what universities and national polytechnics offer,” she said.