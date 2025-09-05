Six students to travel to China for agricultural innovation training

Linnah Muthee, Sylvia Barasa, Samuel Simiyu, Jane Mwangi, Elizabeth Aluda, and Javan Sogomo, who are travelling to China to study agricultural extension. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Six students have been selected to travel to China on Friday to learn about agricultural innovations and technologies. Although eight spots were available, only six applicants met the qualification criteria.

The trainees—Linnah Muthee, Sylvia Barasa, Samuel Simiyu, Jane Mwangi, Elizabeth Aluda, and Javan Sogomo—are beneficiaries of the collaboration between the Forum for Agricultural Advisory Services-Kenya (KeFAAS), the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), and China Agricultural University (CAU).

Peter Mwangi, the country focal person for KeFAAS, says the partnership helps identify young agripreneurs with a background in agricultural extension and sends them to China to learn about innovations and technologies relevant to the Kenyan context.

“It’s a three-year program. In the first year, students go to China, where they live and work within local communities. In the second year, they return to Kenya and apply what they’ve learned under the guidance of professional mentors,” he explains.

Mwangi adds that in the third year, trainees return to China for the final segment of the programme, complete their thesis, and graduate with a Master’s degree.

He spoke during a farewell ceremony recognizing the six young professionals selected for the Sino-Africa Science and Technology Backyard (STB) program (Cohort 2) at China Agricultural University.

Sylvia Barasa, one of the trainees, is elated to join the program. She is a recent graduate of Kabianga University, where she pursued a degree in Agricultural Economics and Resource Management.

Sylvia was motivated to pursue agriculture after witnessing communities in her home county of Bungoma struggle with low productivity. Her studies were aimed at finding solutions to help improve food production.

“In China, I want to gain all the necessary knowledge—on scalable technologies, efficient irrigation systems, the latest innovations, and other agricultural solutions—and bring it back to benefit small-scale farmers across the country,” she says.

Sylvia will be pursuing a Master’s degree in Plant Protection and Resource Mobilisation.

Javan Sogomo, also heading to China, is a recent graduate of Egerton University, where he studied Agricultural Education and Extension. After completing his studies, he began farming in his home county of Baringo, where he practiced intercropping with maize and butternut.

However, Javan faced many challenges, especially with pests and diseases, which pushed him to do extensive research to find solutions. A friend informed and encouraged him to apply for the program, and now he is among the successful candidates.

“While our country has vast agricultural land, we face several challenges such as soil acidification, erratic rainfall patterns, and overreliance on rain-fed agriculture,” says Javan, who is set to pursue a Master of Science in Resource Utilisation and Plant Protection.

He adds, “Once I complete the training, I’ll be in a better position to educate farmers on how to effectively use the resources available to them.”

Javan also emphasizes the importance of improving pesticide use in Kenya. “Our country faces challenges with the misuse of pesticides. With the added knowledge I’ll gain on proper selection and application, I hope to contribute to a more responsible and effective use of agrochemicals,” he says, while expressing gratitude to KeFAAS for the opportunity.

Prof. Agnes Nkurumwa, from the Department of Agricultural Education and Extension at Egerton University, says the partnership is a valuable opportunity for Kenya.

It significantly contributes to building the country’s capacity in agriculture, especially among the youth.

“This scholarship opportunity provides a unique pathway for our youth to deepen their engagement with agriculture as a profession. It’s not only giving them academic exposure but also connecting them to global best practices,” she explains.

She highlights the focus of the scholarship program—which includes soil health, soil fertility, plant health, and plant protection—as critical areas of concern in the country.

“The students will learn about soil management, plant nutrition, plant disease control, and related topics—issues Kenya is currently grappling with. We believe that the knowledge and skills gained will be directly applicable to our context, helping us make meaningful progress in improving agricultural outcomes,” she says.

China has managed to achieve food security for a population of nearly 1.4 billion people.

“By sending our young people to China, we expect them to gain knowledge of modern agricultural technologies, but more importantly, to understand the extension methods that are used to support small-scale farmers,” she adds.

Daniel Nyamai, from the State Department of Livestock under the Directorate of Livestock Production, praised the initiative, noting that it directly supports the government’s efforts in capacity building—particularly in agricultural extension—to better serve farmers.

He encouraged the students to serve as ambassadors for Kenya and to tap into the wealth of agricultural innovation that China has developed.

“China is globally recognized as a major hub for agriculture and technological advancement. We expect that once the students complete their studies, they will return and implement what they've learned—especially technologies and methods suited for smallholder farmers,” says Nyamai, while flagging off the students to China.

He advised the students to pay close attention to China’s extension systems. “While China operates under a communist model and Kenya under a capitalist system, there are still valuable lessons to be learned that can be tailored to our local conditions,” he says.

Mwangi notes that the technical requirements for selection are quite strict. Candidates must have completed a Bachelor's degree in an agricultural discipline with at least a Second Upper (Upper Second Class Honours).

Unfortunately, many applicants had either a Second Lower or did not meet the academic threshold.

“Additionally, fewer students are pursuing agricultural degrees nowadays, which further limits the pool of eligible candidates. We had to collaborate with universities to identify qualified alumni,” he explains.

The collaboration began last year, in 2024, with the aim of selecting six candidates for the first cohort. However, only three were successfully enrolled and are currently pursuing their studies in China.

“They are expected to return to Kenya in October and establish a Scientific Technology Backyard at Marira, located at the Kenyatta Agricultural Institution in Murang’a. This site will serve as a demonstration and implementation hub for the technologies they learned in China,” Mwangi says.

He adds that next year, they aim to send 10 students to China.