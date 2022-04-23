× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
6,000 TSC internship jobs up for grabs, CEO Nancy Macharia says

EDUCATION
By Fred Kagonye | Apr 23rd 2022 | 2 min read
Teachers' Service Commission CEO Dr Nancy Macharia. [File, Standard]

The Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia says the Commission is seeking to hire 6,000 interns to help reduce the teacher-deficit in Kenya.

Macharia said the National Treasury has okayed the release of Sh1.2 billion which will be used in hiring and paying the interns.

Most of the interns will be posted to sub-county secondary schools.

The TSC chief said Kenya has a deficit of 114,581 teachers.

She spoke on Saturday, April 23 at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road, Nairobi during the release of the 2021 KCSE results.

KEEP READING

Macharia said the TSC has thus far hired 28,000 interns to help manage the shortage.

She further said that the National Treasury has released Sh2.5 billion which will be used to hire 5,000 more teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.

“I wish to assure the country that the Commission will immediately embark on the exercise to recruit the teachers to ensure that they report to work as soon as possible, to ease the existing teacher-shortage in schools,” she said.

Teachers who do commendable work will be rewarded under a new reward programme called the Mwalimu Awards.

Macharia said President Uhuru Kenyatta has accepted the proposal outlining the rewards procedure.

The TSC boss also announced that starting Monday, April 25, secondary school teachers will be trained on CBC in preparation for the roll-out of junior secondary that starts in January 2023.

Macharia said the Commission aims to train all the 116,024 high school teachers by end of 2022. Some 56,024 secondary school teachers are yet to be trained on CBC.

“The public should be well-assured that all our teachers in secondary schools will have been tooled by January [2023] to welcome the junior secondary school students,” she said.

Also to be trained on CBC, are all the 229,292 teachers in primary schools.

The TSC chief said 1,594 school heads, who were scheduled to retire in either 2020 or 2021, but extended their contracts to avert a leadership crisis as a result of Covid-19 pandemic, can now proceed on retirement.

The vacancies that they will leave behind will be filled by January 2023, said Macharia.

The school heads include secondary school principals and primary school head teachers.

Macharia also hailed 16,000 teachers who, despite being advised to stay at home due to Covid-19, braved the risks of the disease and reported physically to work.

Share this story

KCSE 2021: Results of 441 candidates cancelled due to cheating
203 were found to have unauthorised materials during the exams, 203 were found with mobile phones and eight were found to have impersonated candidates.
PHOTOS: Best performing 2021 KCSE candidates
Jeriel Ndeda of Mang'u High School is the top candidate in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social media
Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social media

WORLD

By Reuters

.
Joy for twins who got As from different schools

By Nathan Ochunge | 22 minutes ago

Joy for twins who got As from different schools
Girl battling gastritis scores A-, wants to study law

By Sharon Owino | 42 minutes ago

Girl battling gastritis scores A-, wants to study law
The return of Mang'u High School to the top

By Betty Njeru | 4 hours ago

The return of Mang'u High School to the top
From 113 KCPE marks to B plain: List of most improved students

By Fred Kagonye | 5 hours ago

From 113 KCPE marks to B plain: List of most improved students

;
