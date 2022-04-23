How to check 2021 KCSE results
Send an SMS containing a student’s Index Number to 20076 to get his or her 2021 KCSE results.
The results were officially released by Education CS George Magoha on Saturday, April 23.
One thousand one hundred and thirty-eight (1,138) candidates scored the coveted Grade A (Plain) in the 2021 KCSE exam.
Out of this number, 349 were female and 789 were male, Magoha said.
Mang’u High School’s Ndeda Obura topped this year’s KCSE, scoring a mean grade of A (Plain) of 87.167 points.
Those who have qualified for university placement after attaining the minimum grade requirement of C+ (Plus) were 145,145.
CS Magoha revealed that 826,807 sat the 2021 KCSE Exam.
