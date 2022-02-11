KUCCPS offer targets 95,757 Kenyans who sat KCSE between 2000-2021

KUCCPs was, however, non-committal whether it will sponsor degree students who hadn’t enrolled between 2000 and 2021. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has asked 95,757 Kenyans who sat KCSE between 2000 and 2021 and qualified for placement, but haven’t enrolled, to apply for courses.

The targeted population are applicants for diploma, certificate and artisan courses.

“Did you sit the KCSE exam between 2000 and 2021 and haven’t been placed by KUCCPS to undertake a TVET course? Our portal is now open for applications. Apply for a chance to pursue your career of choice under government sponsorship,” the agency said in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Friday, February 11.

KUCCPS chief executive officer Dr Agnes Mercy Wahome told The Standard that they are targeting 95,757 potential applicants.

“We will, later, give a breakdown on the distribution of course vacancies available across all categories,” she said.

Applicants should visit students.kuccps.net to file their applications on, or before February 20, 2022.

Dr Wahome said the government will sponsor all the students, who will be successfully placed in their pursuit of education.

The agency, however, did not clarify whether applicants seeking to pursue degree courses will benefit from the offer.

