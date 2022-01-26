× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
High school student suspended twice for ‘sleeping in class’

EDUCATION
By Fred Kagonye | January 26th 2022

The school, in the suspension letter, termed “sleeping in class” as indiscipline. [Courtesy]

A Form Four student of Gathiru Secondary School in Ruiru, Kiambu County was on Monday, January 24, suspended for allegedly sleeping during dawn preps.

The school, in the suspension letter seen by The Standard, termed “sleeping in class” as indiscipline.

The learner is expected to report back to school on February 1, accompanied by his parent.

This marks the second time in less than a month that the student is being sent home on allegations of sleeping during dawn preps, with the first incident reported on January 5.

KEEP READING

On the first occasion, he reported back to school on January 10, accompanied by his mother. He was subsequently punished.

The teenager’s mother claims her son was recently ailing, hence his failure to concentrate during dawn preps.

“He had a stomach problem, which he’d sought treatment for at the school’s clinic,” she said.

The parent alleges that her son is a victim of the school administration’s witch-hunt after he and 66 other Form Four students were suspended in December 2021 for unlawfully walking out of school.

The learners reported back on December 16, with each student slapped with a fine, and ordered to re-sign the discipline form.

She alleges that only her son has been a target ever since, claiming that recently the teenager was found sleeping in class alongside other students, but her child was the only one suspended.

Reached for comment, Gathiru Secondary School principal Amos Mwongera told The Standard: “We’re dealing with a private issue here, whose parties are the school, myself and the boy’s guardian. I won’t disclose information about any of our students in the media. However, the disgruntled parent can file a formal complaint at the Office of the County Director of Education.”  

