Knut deputy national treasurer Mwalimu Abdi is dead

Knut deputy national treasurer Mwalimu Ali Abdi Hussein (pictured) is dead.

A statement signed by Knut secretary-general Collins Oyuu said Hussein had been critically sick and admitted to Nairobi Hospital for three weeks.

Hussein had been admitted for Covid-19 related complications and had shown improvement for the last three days, but his health deteriorated, Oyuu said.

"He was a distinctive leader, a hardworking servant, soft-spoken, passionate, and a progressive figure who until his death served as the Deputy National Treasurer in Knut, a position he wielded so tirelessly to advocate for the rights of the teachers of Kenya."

Hussein leaves behind a young family.

Covid situation in Kenya

On October 20, Kenya lifted the nationwide curfew that has been in place since March 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Kenya, which has a population of 54 million, has recorded 252,199 infections since the pandemic erupted and 5,233 Covid-19 deaths, Health ministry data shows.

The country has received 7.5 million doses of vaccines so far and 4.5 million people have had at least one dose, the data shows.

President Uhuru said infection rates had fallen, with less than 5% of tests each day proving positive.

Kenya is among countries that have contributed to the Sh3.56 trillion global kitty to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

The global initiative is aimed at restoring 40 per cent loss of health services due to Covid-19 and targets to help women, newborns, children, and adolescents.

This is done through an expanded campaign coordinated by the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health (PMNCH), pledges based on a global Call to Action to protect women, children, and adolescents in the Covid-19 crisis and beyond.

Kenya pledged $2.2 billion (Sh244 billion) during 2021-2022 for the provision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to guarantee quality and affordable healthcare, with additional funding committed under the post-Covid-19 Economic Recovery Strategy for inequality, social cohesion, and social protection.

“Three decades of massive improvement in health and social services for this group is severely threatened,” says Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and Chair of PMNCH, a global alliance of 1,200 partner organisations, hosted at the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Share this story