× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Learners in primary schools to also proceed on mid-term break – Magoha

EDUCATION
By Boniface Gikandi | November 3rd 2021

Education CS George Magoha (L) when he opened the technology conference at the Murang’a University Technology on Wednesday, November 3. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

All learners in primary schools across the country will, just like their counterparts in secondary schools, proceed on mid-term break on Friday, November 19 and resume on Tuesday, November 23.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha made the clarification on Wednesday, November 3, when he opened a conference on technology and innovation at the Murang’a University of Technology.

In a November 1 circular to all county directors of education, Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Julius Jwan directed the officials to ensure secondary schools across the country are closed for mid-term break on November 19. The students will return to school on November 23.

The communication by the PS was, however, silent on primary schools’ break, prompting the clarification by Magoha on Wednesday.

KEEP READING

 State doles out mid-term break, players protest it’s not enough

 Government announces mid-term break for secondary school students

 Chiefs to supervise construction of new classrooms, says Matiang'i

 Education CS George Magoha lays ground for 10,000 classrooms

The learners are currently pursuing Term Two studies.

The term, which began on October 11, will end on December 23, followed by a ten-day holiday.

The learners will report back to school for Term Three studies on January 3, 2022. The third term ends on March 4, 2022.

The Education ministry had, previously, said there won’t be mid-term break to allow schools make up for the time lost during six-month closure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several schools had recently reported fire outbreaks, with student unrest as a result of the crash programme being fingered as the cause.

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), through its chairperson Omboko Milemba, on Monday urged the ministry to allow the students to proceed on mid-term break so as to contain the wave of student unrest.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Waziri wa elimu George Magoha adai mitihani ya kitaifa ya Kcse na Kcpe iko tayari na zitafanywa

CS Magoha: All schools will reopen fully on the 4th of January 2021

Will schools reopen? CS education, George Magoha receives report and issues presser | Full Video

More charges for man in fake magistrate case
A man impersonated a judicial officer and received Sh181,000, a court in Kericho heard.
Nations make new pledges to cut methane, save forests at climate summit
On the second day of the two-week summit in Glasgow, Scotland, wealthy nations took some overdue actions to provide long-promised financial help

MOST READ

Stop killing local companies, Judge tells KRA
Stop killing local companies, Judge tells KRA

NATIONAL

By Paul Ogemba

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Former students build dormitory at Thika High School

By Standard Correspondent | 12 hours ago

Former students build dormitory at Thika High School
Buruburu school fire highlights critical gaps in school emergency

By Augustine Oduor and Winfrey Owino | 19 hours ago

Buruburu school fire highlights critical gaps in school emergency
Government announces mid-term break for secondary school students

By Augustine Oduor | 20 hours ago

Government announces mid-term break for secondary school students
Why the government must take responsibility for school fires

By Augustine Oduor | 1 day ago

Why the government must take responsibility for school fires

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC