Learners in primary schools to also proceed on mid-term break – Magoha
EDUCATION
By Boniface Gikandi
| November 3rd 2021
All learners in primary schools across the country will, just like their counterparts in secondary schools, proceed on mid-term break on Friday, November 19 and resume on Tuesday, November 23.
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha made the clarification on Wednesday, November 3, when he opened a conference on technology and innovation at the Murang’a University of Technology.
In a November 1 circular to all county directors of education, Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Julius Jwan directed the officials to ensure secondary schools across the country are closed for mid-term break on November 19. The students will return to school on November 23.
The communication by the PS was, however, silent on primary schools’ break, prompting the clarification by Magoha on Wednesday.
The learners are currently pursuing Term Two studies.
The term, which began on October 11, will end on December 23, followed by a ten-day holiday.
The learners will report back to school for Term Three studies on January 3, 2022. The third term ends on March 4, 2022.
The Education ministry had, previously, said there won’t be mid-term break to allow schools make up for the time lost during six-month closure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Several schools had recently reported fire outbreaks, with student unrest as a result of the crash programme being fingered as the cause.
The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), through its chairperson Omboko Milemba, on Monday urged the ministry to allow the students to proceed on mid-term break so as to contain the wave of student unrest.
