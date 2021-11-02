Government announces mid-term break for secondary school students
EDUCATION
By Augustine Oduor
| November 2nd 2021
All secondary school students in the country will break for mid-term on Friday, November 19, and resume on Tuesday, November 23, Education Principal Secretary Dr. Julius Jwan says.
The PS’s November 1 communication to all county directors of education was, however, silent on primary schools break.
The learners are currently pursuing Term Two studies.
The term, which began on October 11, will end on December 23, followed by a ten-day holiday.
The learners will report back to school for Term Three studies on January 3, 2022. The third term ends on March 4, 2022.
The Education ministry had, previously, said there won’t be mid-term break to allow schools make up for the time lost during six-month closure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Several schools had recently reported fire outbreaks, with student unrest as a result of the crash programme being fingered as the cause.
The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), through its chairperson Omboko Milemba, on Monday urged the ministry to allow the students to proceed on mid-term break so as to contain the wave of student unrest.
