Number of candidates to sit 2021 KCPE, KCSE exams revealed

Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) chief executive Dr David Njeng’ere. [Courtesy].

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced that 1,225,693 candidates have enrolled for the 2021 KCPE, while 831,026 will sit this year's KCSE test.

The enrollments represent a relatively significant increase from last year's candidate population.

Thirty-four thousand and eighty-five (34,085) more candidates will sit this year's KCPE compared to last year, representing a 2.86 per cent increase. In the 2020 KCPE, 1,191,608 candidates registered for the national test.

The 2021 KCSE class has seen a significant increase in enrollment from last year; 78,424 more candidates will write the secondary examination, representing a 10.42 per cent. In the 2020 KCSE, 752,602 registered for the final exam.

KNEC chief executive officer Dr David Njeng'ere says adequate plans have been put in place to ensure the exams are taken as per the Government calendar.

Preparation for this year’s national exams are in top gear with the council has started training teachers on how to mark the exams.

The training took place between October 3 and 9 with the successful trainees set to be incorporated into the KNEC examiners’ database.

Primary school teachers were trained as examiners in composition and Insha papers while secondary counterparts were trained in marking English, Kiswahili, Biology, Chemistry, History and Government, Agriculture and Christian Religious Education.

KCPE exam will be taken between March 4, 2022, and March 9, 2022.

KCSE exam, on the other hand, will run from February 28, 2022, to April 1, 2022.

In KCPE 2020, twelve thousand, four hundred and sixteen (12,416) candidates did not write the national test despite registering for the exam.

Nine thousand, three hundred and seventy-three (9,373) students did not sit for KCSE 2020 despite enrolling for the test.

The Ministry of Education said the candidates missed the exams because of the Covid-19 crisis, early marriage and adolescent pregnancy.

Share this story