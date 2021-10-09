Dr Willy Mutunga, Adeola Aderomola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department
By Caroline Chebet
| October 9th 2021
Kabarak University has appointed Former Chief Justice Dr Willy Mutunga and Dr Adeola Aderomola into its vibrant Public Law Department.
Dr Mutunga becomes the Adjunct Professor in Public Law while Dr Aderomola becomes an Associate Professor in the same field as per the new appointments by the University’s Governing Council.
“It is a great honor to attract and also be chosen by such high caliber professionals especially in the field of law. They bring onboard a lot of experiences and linkages that will propel the institution to the global stage,” Kabarak University Professor Henry Kiplagat said.
Dr Mutunga’s entry into Kabarak University is expected to boost the department which has over the years risen to become a center of excellence in legal pedagogy, legal research and legal publications not only in the country but across the region.
He brings on board his vast experiences in democratic values and human rights he gained as the President of the apex court.
In his new role, Dr Munga will be supervising post-graduate students and will also be teaching courses that require high-level expertise.
“The institution is also building capacity to mount Masters and PhD in Law, a reason for highly competent staff to produce lawyers who are highly trained not only to serve the country but also internationally. Their acceptance to join the institution means a lot to the Chancellor, the Governing Council and the Board of Trustees,” Prof Kiplagat added.
Dr Adeola, who is also the Director of the Global Engagement Network on Internal Displacement in Africa (GENIDA), was feted by Center for Human Rights in 2016 as the youngest PhD holder at 26 years.
Through her previous partnerships with Kabarak University, they have been able to engage critical networks from members working in the field of internal displacement in Africa to develop strategies that could inform national frameworks.
Adeola’s vast wealth of experience in human rights is drawn from Centre for Human Rights, the University of Pretoria where she has worked as well as her experience as a senior IDP Research Associate (RLI) at the University of London.
“Dr Adeola was teaching at the University and Pretoria and has an excellent track record. Her entry into the University will elevate the department to another level which we have always envisioned," Prof Kiplagat said.
He said that despite being one of the youngest law schools in the country, the department has managed to become one of the leading law schools in Moot court competitions both nationally and internationally.
The entry of both Dr Mutunga and Dr Adeomola, he says, will propel the school to be the leading in the continent and also gain a world-class status courtesy of its excellence in training.
Dr Mutunga is known for his commitment and dedication to changing the judicial system for the better while he was the Chief Justice from 2011 through 2016.
He is also known for his contribution to the implementation of the progressive 2010 Kenyan Constitution, which he helped draft, as head of the Judiciary.
Quick facts
-In 2018, Kabarak University scooped an international award in a moot court competition held in Geneva, Switzerland. The university was ranked overall winner of the Spirit of European Law Students’ Association (ELSA) award.
-Mutunga’s legacy is characterized by his dedication to democratic values and human rights.
-Earlier this June, Kabarak University produced the best team overall in the ninth edition of the All Kenyan Moot Court competition.
-Besides being ranked the best team overall, Kabarak University School of Law also produced the best orator as well as best written submission for the petitioner, emerging winners in three out of the four contested titles.
