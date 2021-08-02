Photos: Form One students report to school
EDUCATION
By Standard Reporter | August 2nd 2021
Candidates who sat their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam in March joined Form One starting today.
Parents lamented about the high prices of school uniforms, bedding, and books.
About one million children report to secondary schools today, stretching the existing classrooms, and raising teachers’ fears over Covid-19 management in a crowded learning environment.
The children who had stayed at home with their parents for a whole term today reported to schools at a time when coronavirus infections are going up.
Parents will also contend with short terms under the squeezed school calendar with about one week's holiday.
Buoyed by the drive to complete the school year to transition to the next classes, the children will troop back to classes full of hope but oblivious to the risks that may come with full resumption to in-person learning.
With capitation money for this academic year delayed, principals have also cautioned that parents must pay fees to enable them to run schools.
Basic Education PS Jwan Julius said the ministry already made an Sh20.5 billion requisition for both primary and secondary schools.
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, while unveiling Form One selection on June 15, said of 1,179,192 candidates who sat the 2020 KCPE exam, 1,171,265 have been placed in secondary schools.
Some 36,254 candidates were selected to join national schools, 201,067 learners were to join extra-county schools, 213,591 candidates will go to county schools while 718,516 are set to join sub-county schools.
Earlier, the government had planned to have Form Ones join various schools by July but the date was pushed to August to allow parents and guardians to prepare for the transition.
The admission of Form Ones comes barely a week after schools reopened for the third term after a one-week break.
Some parents who spoke to The Standard said starting first term in July had disoriented their schedules in paying school fees.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses
KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)
Nyanza clergy speak on Covid-19 guidelines imposed on the 13 counties
Man commits suicide in Makutano, body found hanging from roofA 29-year-old man in Makutano township, West Pokot County, was found dead inside his rental house.
NSL: Kisumu All Stars bounce back as Talanta maintains top spotKisumu All Stars returned to winning ways after thrashing Coast Stima 4-0 in a one-sided National Super League match played over the weekend.
OLYMPICS
Religion: Sunday is just a day for rest in Japan
STANDARD
- Welcome to Omanyala's world
STANDARD
- Olympics: Faith leads Chebet and Jebitok into 1,500m women semi-finals
STANDARD
- Will Kenya finally open its medal account today?
STANDARD
MOST READ
Missing student found dead at university grounds
NATIONAL
- Raila agrees to share political party billions with Wiper, other parties
POLITICS
- Unknown people were tracking Wycliffe Omwenga
NATIONAL
- Fanfare as Raila meets musicians
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Letter from Ithanga: Murang’a’s unexploited agricultural Canaan
XN IRAKI
By XN Iraki
- The four options for Kalonzo in 2022 succession
POLITICS