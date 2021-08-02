Photos: Form One students report to school

Candidates who sat their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam in March joined Form One starting today.

Parents lamented about the high prices of school uniforms, bedding, and books. A student heads to school in Migori town on August 2, 2021. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

About one million children report to secondary schools today, stretching the existing classrooms, and raising teachers' fears over Covid-19 management in a crowded learning environment. Some of the metal boxes that were to be distributed to 1,000 Form One students by the Murang'a County Government. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

The children who had stayed at home with their parents for a whole term today reported to schools at a time when coronavirus infections are going up. A parent waiting to admit her son at Kisumu Boys High School on August 2, 2021. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Parents will also contend with short terms under the squeezed school calendar with about one week's holiday.

A student at Kisumu Boys High School waits to be admitted. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Buoyed by the drive to complete the school year to transition to the next classes, the children will troop back to classes full of hope but oblivious to the risks that may come with full resumption to in-person learning. Students at Bunyore Girls' High School help newcomers to carry their belongings during Form One admission. [Kevine Omollo, Standard]

With capitation money for this academic year delayed, principals have also cautioned that parents must pay fees to enable them to run schools.

Basic Education PS Jwan Julius said the ministry already made an Sh20.5 billion requisition for both primary and secondary schools. Parents and students at Maseno School go through Form One admission. [Kevine Omollo, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, while unveiling Form One selection on June 15, said of 1,179,192 candidates who sat the 2020 KCPE exam, 1,171,265 have been placed in secondary schools. Form One students arrive at Kenya High School for admission. The first term will consist of 10 weeks. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Some 36,254 candidates were selected to join national schools, 201,067 learners were to join extra-county schools, 213,591 candidates will go to county schools while 718,516 are set to join sub-county schools. Parents and students at Maseno School go through Form One admission. [Kevine Omollo, Standard]

Earlier, the government had planned to have Form Ones join various schools by July but the date was pushed to August to allow parents and guardians to prepare for the transition.

The admission of Form Ones comes barely a week after schools reopened for the third term after a one-week break.

Some parents who spoke to The Standard said starting first term in July had disoriented their schedules in paying school fees.

