Twins beat the odds to score impressive ‘B’
EDUCATION
By John S Shilitsa | May 15th 2021
Two students who went through numerous challenges during their studies beat the odds to score an impressive B in the concluded KCSE examination.
The 20-year-old identical twins, Patience Odero and her sister Merciline Odero, were students at Emalindi Girls High School in Kakamega County.
Speaking to The Standard after Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha announced the KCSE results on Monday, the girls said they endured hunger on several occasions because their mother could not afford food.
But when the examination results were released, the girls were ranked among candidates who scored highly, with each registering a grade B (plain) of 61.
They were among 18 other candidates out of 80 who obtained direct university entry points at the school.
KEEP READING
State needs Sh65b to fully fund post-KCSE transition
Are grades the sole determinant for success in life?
Maseno School rugby players qualify for university after passing KCSE exams
“It is hard to believe that we managed to overcome all those challenges and went ahead to obtain impressive grades,” said Patience.
The two previously attended Kilingili Primary School, where they scored 357 and 364 marks respectively before joining Emalindi Girls four years ago.
Their mother, Tafrosa Makhulia, said she was proud of her daughters.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
“We did everything we could to fend for them even though they could go without food and lack some basic items,” she said. She described the girls as well behaved, highly disciplined and hardworking.
Annette Bakari, the school principal said the school has 300 bright but needy students who are beneficiaries of the Khwisero CDF bursary fund programme.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kakamega twins to take different career paths after registering different grades in the KCSE 2020
Pacha wa Kakamega wafaulu katika mtihani wa KCSE 2020, walitambulika sana baada ya kupatana
Miamba Waangushwa: Ushindani mkali wawatoa kijasho 2020 shule bora zilizokosa kutamba KCSE
I left well-paying job in US to do farming in my villageHaving lost millions he had saved while in the US, Jacktone Ambole embarked on aggressive mixed farming and it is paying off.
Explainer: What is the science behind the new U.S. mask guidance?The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks.
MOST READ
BBI: Uhuru, Raila back to drawing board
POLITICS
- We have no interest in impeaching President Uhuru - UDA allied MPs
POLITICS
By Erick Abuga
- Wilson Sossion's woes in KNUT deepens
EDUCATION
- Scores feared dead as floods wreak havoc
NATIONAL
- Public Service Commission Chair Stephen Kirogo is dead
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- ODM, UDA protest as police storm Ongwae's home over Bonchari by election
NYANZA