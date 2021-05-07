× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Bag of goodies for teachers as TSC approves 16,000 promotions

EDUCATION
By Augustine Oduor | May 7th 2021
Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia. [David Njaaga, Standard]

A total of 16,152 teachers have been promoted after successfully passing interviews conducted last December.

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive, Nancy Macharia said this was part of the package under the Sh54 billion Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which lapses next month.

“The interviews were part of the final phase of the CBA that has been implemented since July 1, 2017,” said Dr Macharia.

Those who have benefited are 1,341 Deputy Principals I, who are under Job Group D3 and another 1,096 Deputy Principals II, under job group D2.

Also filled up after the interviews are some 39 Senior Lecturers I, who fall under job group D2.

Also benefiting from the promotions are 1,590 Deputy Principal III, who fall under job group D1, 209 Curriculum Support Officers and 2,111 headteachers, under job group C5.

The majority, however, are Senior Master IV, who fall under group C4, with a total of 6,680 beneficiaries.

Also considered in the promotions are 1,756 positions of Deputy Headteacher II. Some 45 Senior lecturers and 350 Senior Master IV, under job group C4 have also benefited.

Headteachers and deputy headteacher II and Secondary Teacher I, for teachers serving Career Progression Guidelines (CPGs) have also benefited.

The positions of Secondary Teacher I&II, Senior Master, Deputy Principal, Primary Teacher I, Senior Teacher, Deputy Headteacher and Headteachers for those serving under CPGs in ASAL areas have also been filled.

“Letters on the outcome of the interviews are being sent to all teachers, who were interviewed,” said Dr Macharia.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Secretary General, Akello Misori said the union welcomes the promotion of the teachers.

“Some of them have stagnated in the same Job Groups for more than 10 years. This is only the start, because there are more than 100,000 teachers deserving promotions,” said Misori.

In particular, Misori urges the TSC to conduct interviews for promotion for teachers from C3 to C4, before the current CBA expires.

The promotions advert of these teachers sparked a major scramble for the slots amid fears it would not benefit members of Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

It was not immediately clear if Knut teachers benefited from the promotions.  

[email protected]     

