×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Magoha bans hand sanitisers in schools

By Vincent Kejitan | January 20th 2021 at 11:47:40 GMT +0300

Education CS Prof George Magoha [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Education CS Prof George Magoha on Wednesday instructed teachers to confiscate all small-bottle sanitisers from students.

Speaking after meeting education stakeholders at Our Lady of Fatima Girls Secondary School in Kariobangi North, the CS noted that some students have been using sanitisers to start fires in schools.

“I want to tell teachers that they must not allow small-bottle sanitisers into schools.

“If any child has portable sanitiser, it should be taken and kept and given when the child is leaving school,” said Magoha.

Adding: “We have already seen that a fire was started using a sanitiser in one of the schools.”

Read More

Education CS Prof George Magoha inside a classroom at Our Lady of Fatima Secondary School [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

This comes just a day after property of unknown value was destroyed at Cheborge Boys Secondary School in Kericho after fire broke out in a dormitory.

One side of a twin dormitory was damaged but the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

"The twin dormitory held 300 students with one side having been destroyed by the fire," said Joseph Birdai, the Bureti sub-county director of education.

Earlier this month, Magoha stated that large quantities of sanitisers will not be allowed in schools, directing that only about five litres will be allowed and will be handled by teachers.

“Our children are very creative and we all know what they may do with it. We will not allow over five litres of sanitisers to go into schools.

"Quantity of sanitisers should only be handled by teachers for the purpose of general school population when in public places,” he remarked.

Related Topics
Prof George Magoha Sanitisers
Share this story
Previous article
Biden inauguration: A ceremony of many firsts
Next article
Premier League launch probe after Snodgrass misses game over transfer 'agreement'

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

EACC probes Magoha over ‘’’wewe ni mjinga’’ slur
EACC probes Magoha over ‘’’wewe ni mjinga’’ slur

LATEST STORIES

Dollar sinks for 3rd straight session as risk sentiment rises
Dollar sinks for 3rd straight session as risk sentiment rises

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 day ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

1 day ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

2 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

6 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Stretching the Hustler Nation narrative risky

Stretching the Hustler Nation narrative risky

Leonard Khafafa 2 hours ago
Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

Dominic Omondi 3 hours ago
How like Safaricom, your business can dominate the market

How like Safaricom, your business can dominate the market

Wainaina Wambu 3 hours ago
From barely surviving to an industry leader  

From barely surviving to an industry leader  

Winnie Makena 4 hours ago

More stories

Why this week is critical as learners and teachers settle down for challenging term

By Augustine Oduor
Why this week is critical as learners and teachers settle down for challenging term

Tutors seek damages for assault by learners

By Edward Kosut
Tutors seek damages for assault by learners

Learners need more counselling, Prof Gicharu

By Philip Mwakio
Learners need more counselling, Prof Gicharu

Whereabouts of 5,584 boys learners still unknown

By Mactilda Mbenywe
Whereabouts of 5,584 boys learners still unknown

No social distancing as bad weather prohibits learning in the open

By Saturday Standard Team
No social distancing as bad weather prohibits learning in the open

Roba: Al Shabaab has succeeded in stopping learning in our region

By Abdimalik Hajir
Roba: Al Shabaab has succeeded in stopping learning in our region

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.