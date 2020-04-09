×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uhuru’s order for schools

By Augustine Oduor | January 9th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Top government officials have been dispatched to various parts of the country to assess learning environment in a new order by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The officials are expected to conduct schools’ appraisals, propose immediate solutions to noted challenges and report cases that require long-term interventions.

Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries have in the past one week been making impromptu visits to public institutions to assess learning as schools opened.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, this week, led eight CSs to Oloolua Primary School in Kajiado North, giving a glimpse into the new directive to assess status of schools.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, Amina Mohammed (Sports), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Najib Balala (Tourism), James Macharia (Transport), Keriako Tobiko (Environment) and Adan Mohammed (East African Community) visited the school to assess resumption of learning and adherence to Covid-19 health protocols.

Read More

Pupils learning at Ogenya primary in Nyando, Kisumu County. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

And now, Saturday Standard has established that all the principal secretaries have been directed to visit at least 10 schools a day, with firm instruction to give reports on status of schools.

PSs who spoke to Saturday Standard said they had been instructed to check if schools have adhered to the general back-to-school Covid-19 protocols.

The PSs are split into clusters of three that constitute 14 solid teams. Each cluster has been allocated three to four counties to visit. And in each county, each of the PSs is required to visit between five and 10 schools.

The audit will also look into the institutions’ infrastructure needs, availability of water and electricity.

In some cases, the PSs will also check if the government’s Digital Literacy Programme (DLP) is on course and report cases where it has not been rolled out.

“The silent instruction is that we must deliver as one government. And this will entail looking at the general school learning environment in an exercise that will end on January 15,” said one PS.

It also emerged that some schools are yet to receive desks and chairs and government officers have been directed to ensure full delivery.

General preparedness

The development will build on the efforts by Prof Magoha who has been visiting schools to assess the general preparedness of schools before and after opening. It also emerged that during the visits, teachers will be told that realising safe distance protocols may not be easy and implore them to fully implement the use of masks.

Overall, the PSs are expected to assess the general rate of return to schools by both learners and teachers.

The officers will look at the rate of return of learners to schools against the institutions’ expected enrollment.

According to the directive, measures of mopping up absentee learners to return to schools will be instituted based on the school-based findings by the PSs.

The move comes as the government projected that a number of learners may not report to schools due to early pregnancies, early marriages, child labour, and drugs and substance abuse.

The PSs have also been instructed to visit schools to assess the adaptation of teachers and pupils to the new learning protocols.

Related Topics
President Uhuru Kenyatta Schools Education
Share this story
Previous article
Pre-colonial school benefits from modern classrooms
Next article
County Commissioners reshuffled

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Pre-colonial school benefits from modern classrooms
Pre-colonial school benefits from modern classrooms

LATEST STORIES

Managing under pressure makes Chelsea job more exciting, says Lampard
Managing under pressure makes Chelsea job more exciting, says Lampard

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

1 day ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

4 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

8 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

14 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Horsepower: Blue Pills are finishing politicians

Horsepower: Blue Pills are finishing politicians

The Nairobian Reporter 7 hours ago
How British Army man steered Rongai trucks into a household name

How British Army man steered Rongai trucks into a household name

Daniel Wesangula 18 hours ago
Political twists and turns that could place Kananu at the helm

Political twists and turns that could place Kananu at the helm

Moses Nyamori and Josphat Thiong’o 18 hours ago
How fallen matriarch shaped the destiny of her only son, Mudavadi

How fallen matriarch shaped the destiny of her only son, Mudavadi

Barrack Muluka 18 hours ago

More stories

Covid-19 has so far killed 36 teachers

By Augustine Oduor
Covid-19 has so far killed 36 teachers

Pre-colonial school benefits from modern classrooms

By Lydiah Nyawira
Pre-colonial school benefits from modern classrooms

Schools mass assessment

By Augustine Oduor
Schools mass assessment

More learners in public schools as some private ones are closed

By Anyango Otieno and Boniface Gikandi
More learners in public schools as some private ones are closed

Knut protests TSC breach of CBA, court ruling

By Augustine Oduor and Kamau Muthoni
Knut protests TSC breach of CBA, court ruling

Teachers in front of line to get corona jab

By Augustine Oduor
Teachers in front of line to get corona jab

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.