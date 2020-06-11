×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Low turnout as schools re-open a second day (Photos)

By Betty Njeru | January 5th 2021 at 10:28:44 GMT +0300

Learners across the country are reporting to school and resuming classes for a second day, amid growing concerns of hygiene and safety.  

Students in private primary and some secondary schools are also reporting today.

A spot check by The Standard this morning revealed a grim situation in some schools as learners were forced to seek shelter at an unfinished construction site- that will also serve as their classroom for the day.

Pupils at Ogenya Primary School in Nyando were relocated to a new site after their school was submerged. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Ministry officials led by Education and Water Cabinet Secretaries George Magoha and Sicily Kariuki are respectively conducting tours in Nyeri and Kiambu counties to assess the schools’ state of preparedness.

Magoha: “We have noted low turnout in the Coast and Northeastern regions but we are working on it. We are also aware of the feeding programme and are working on it to ensure that children who are attracted to school because of food can go back.”

Read More

His PS Belio Kipsang urged teachers to act as models to students by wearing masks properly, saying students will be strict or lax with the regulations on facemasks depending on how the teachers behave. “You must wear masks properly and wash your hands as frequently as possible to protect yourselves, fellow students and teachers and your parents,” Kipsang said.

The PS added that the Ministry had released Sh15 billion to secondary schools to meet the Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) expenses, saying schools should access the money as it had been credited to their accounts.

Speaking in Mombasa on Tuesday, Education CAS Zack Kinuthia told KTN News that the Ministry was concerned with the low turnout of pupils in private schools.

Kinuthia asked parents and guardians to bring their children to school, lest they would be knocking on their doors demanding to know their status.

“Children must be brought to school, it is no longer negotiable,” he said.

The CAS said the ministry estimates that all learners will have resumed classes by the end of the week, as they gather to trace those who are yet to go back.

Education Ministry has also warned parents who decline to return their kids to school risk being arrested and prosecuted.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir noted that they had witnessed a higher turnout in some schools compared to others in the Coastal region.

“We are doing better in some areas. This should be a collective responsibility of both parents, teachers and the community,” he echoed.

The re-opening, coming amid a raging coronavirus pandemic continues to raise concerns on the health and safety of learners.

Schools are welcoming students back with limited learning resources, as they are required to comply with Covid-19 protocols of handwashing and sanitisation, social distancing and wearing of masks.

Experts have also expressed worry on children with special needs and pre-existing conditions, asking that schools limit visitors to ensure the safety of learners.

Starehe Girls students resume school. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Schools Re-opening Covid-19 Education CS George Magoha
Share this story
Previous article
Wind of change now blows in arid Kenya with 310MW project
Next article
Kang’ata: My letter is authentic but I did not give it to the media

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Juventus superstar tests positive for COVID-19
Juventus superstar tests positive for COVID-19

LATEST STORIES

Governor Nyong'o relocates his office
Governor Nyong'o relocates his office

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

3 hours ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

3 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

9 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

10 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Wind of change now blows in arid Kenya with 310MW project

Wind of change now blows in arid Kenya with 310MW project

Wainaina Wambu 1 hour ago
Telkom CEO: We’ve no hang-ups about failed merger with Airtel

Telkom CEO: We’ve no hang-ups about failed merger with Airtel

Frankline Sunday 2 hours ago
Covid-19 disruption leaps technology 5 years into the future

Covid-19 disruption leaps technology 5 years into the future

Peter Theuri 2 hours ago
I opt to live after testing positive for Covid-19

I opt to live after testing positive for Covid-19

Suleiman Shahbal 11 hours ago

More stories

Parents pay more for new outfits

By Kirsten Kanja
Parents pay more for new outfits

Pupils of populated school to learn in shifts

By James Omoro and Nikko Tanui
Pupils of populated school to learn in shifts

Extra hurdles for special needs kids as classes resume

By Mercy Kahenda
Extra hurdles for special needs kids as classes resume

Learning crisis looms as old, high-risk teachers ordered to stay at home

By Augustine Oduor
Learning crisis looms as old, high-risk teachers ordered to stay at home

Pregnant girls to resume learning

By Renson Mnyamwezi and Eric Abuga
Pregnant girls to resume learning

Government now releases Sh4 billion to institutions

By James Wanzala
Government now releases Sh4 billion to institutions
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.