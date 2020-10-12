Eight golden guidelines for reopening schools in Kenya

After more than six months at home, Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 students are expected back in class on October 12, 2020.

Education CS George Magoha while assuring parents on Tuesday that the Government had already met the full costs of KCPE and KCSE examinations for all candidates, said move was in line with Presidential directive and following broad-based education stakeholder consultations.

He highlighted the following Covid-19 guidelines and protocols ahead of the reopening of the schools;

1. Mandatory use of face masks, monitoring of the body temperature for all learners, staff and all other persons accessing the schools, handwashing and observance of high levels of hygiene. Where there is no running water, schools will use sanitisers.

2. Physical distancing: Although physical distancing will remain a challenge, it should not be used as a bottleneck to keep any child away from school.

3. All schools that had been used as quarantine centres have been fumigated under the supervision of the Ministry of Health in readiness for re-opening.

4. All schools that had been designated as quarantine centres but not used, need not be fumigated prior to their re-opening.

5. All schools have been linked to the nearest public health facility prior to being re-opened.

6. All teachers are encouraged to continuously provide psychosocial and spiritual support to learners and school support staff during the duration of the current pandemic; and

7. Boards of Management/ Principals/ Head-Teachers shall ensure full compliance with the guidelines and protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

8. The parents/guardians/caregivers of learners in Grade 4 (CBC Class), Class 8 and Form 4 are now encouraged to prepare their children for the resumption of learning on October 12, 2020.

Prof Magoha assured that the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, will continuously monitor adherence to the guidelines in order to determine when to re-open for all other learners in primary and secondary schools.

“The Ministry of Education will immediately issue a comprehensive circular on re-opening of all public and private schools,” he said.