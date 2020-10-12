×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Eight golden guidelines for reopening schools in Kenya

By Mercy Asamba | October 6th 2020 at 02:28:42 GMT +0300

After more than six months at home, Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 students are expected back in class on October 12, 2020.

Education CS George Magoha while assuring parents on Tuesday that the Government had already met the full costs of KCPE and KCSE examinations for all candidates, said move was in line with Presidential directive and following broad-based education stakeholder consultations.

He highlighted the following Covid-19 guidelines and protocols ahead of the reopening of the schools;

1. Mandatory use of face masks, monitoring of the body temperature for all learners, staff and all other persons accessing the schools, handwashing and observance of high levels of hygiene. Where there is no running water, schools will use sanitisers.

2. Physical distancing: Although physical distancing will remain a challenge, it should not be used as a bottleneck to keep any child away from school.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

3. All schools that had been used as quarantine centres have been fumigated under the supervision of the Ministry of Health in readiness for re-opening.

4. All schools that had been designated as quarantine centres but not used, need not be fumigated prior to their re-opening.

5. All schools have been linked to the nearest public health facility prior to being re-opened.

6. All teachers are encouraged to continuously provide psychosocial and spiritual support to learners and school support staff during the duration of the current pandemic; and

7. Boards of Management/ Principals/ Head-Teachers shall ensure full compliance with the guidelines and protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

8. The parents/guardians/caregivers of learners in Grade 4 (CBC Class), Class 8 and Form 4 are now encouraged to prepare their children for the resumption of learning on October 12, 2020.

Prof Magoha assured that the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, will continuously monitor adherence to the guidelines in order to determine when to re-open for all other learners in primary and secondary schools.

“The Ministry of Education will immediately issue a comprehensive circular on re-opening of all public and private schools,” he said.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Schools Reopen George Magoha
Share this story
Previous article
Trans Nzoia boy stabs, injures schoolgirl for rejecting him
Next article
Heavily armed Tanzanian police block Lissu’s campaign entourage [Video]

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space to bury coronavirus dead
Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space to bury coronavirus dead

LATEST STORIES

Schools to re-open on October 12
Schools to re-open on October 12

CHECKPOINT

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

5 hours ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

7 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

11 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?
Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

18 days ago

Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?
Julie Masiga 5 hours ago
Why the government has to print money

Why the government has to print money
Domnic Omondi 7 hours ago
Village where drug lords rule

Village where drug lords rule
Stephen Nzioka 8 hours ago
Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund

Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund
Kamau Muthoni 15 hours ago

Read More

University sacks 350

Education

University sacks 350

University sacks 350

Sh42m school construction projects begin in Ndhiwa

Education

Sh42m school construction projects begin in Ndhiwa

Sh42m school construction projects begin in Ndhiwa

Little to celebrate as Kenya marks global teachers' day

Education

Little to celebrate as Kenya marks global teachers' day

Little to celebrate as Kenya marks global teachers' day

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.