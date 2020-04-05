';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Chickens roost in Kenya's empty classrooms amid Covid-19 shutdown

By Reuters | September 10th 2020 at 11:34:10 GMT +0300

Chicks are seen in a classroom converted into a poultry house because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the town of Wang'uru, Kenya, August 28, 2020. Picture taken August 28, 2020. [Reuters]

Rows of spinach sprout in the sports field where the students of Roka Preparatory school once played football, and clucking chickens fluff their feathers in sawdust-covered classrooms where children once sweated over their exams.

No students have thundered down these eerily quiet corridors since March, when Kenya abruptly closed its schools three days after the first case of Covid-19 was detected. The loss of income means some private schools will shut permanently.

“I had to think of how to use the classrooms because they were haunting,” James Kung’u, the school’s director, told Reuters as he tended vegetables in the fields around 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“When you wake up in the morning, and you find the empty classes looking at you - as an investment, (it’s) very discouraging.”

SEE ALSO: Premier League plans for return of fans face government review

Kenya’s 11,400 private primary and secondary schools serve about 2.6 million students, the Kenya Private Schools Association says. They vary from bare classrooms charging a few thousand shillings a term to ultra-manicured campuses serving the nation’s elite.

Peter Ndoro, the association’s chairman, said around 150 schools have already gone bust. Most of the 158,000 teachers working in private schools are on unpaid leave, he said.

While some schools have been able to oversee distance learning, in others the pupils - and the teachers - have no way to connect to the internet. They have to look for creative ways to make money.

But Kung’u said turning to farming means Roka, which had 530 pupils in March, will not close. He said to date, the school had lost at least 20 million shillings ($184,500) in school fees but was still paying partial salaries to teachers.

Schools are expected to stay closed at least until January. Kenya’s education ministry says they can only reopen when the number of Covid-19 cases drops substantially.

SEE ALSO: Trump said he knew virus was deadly but still played down crisis: Woodward book

As of September 9, Kenya had 35,460 confirmed coronavirus cases, 607 deaths and 21,557 recoveries, the health ministry said. The rise began to slow in August but its unclear whether that is due to lower rates of testing due to a shortage of materials.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Roka Preparatory school Education George Magoha
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Magical Kenya Open 2020 cancelled

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Firms lose crucial data as hackers have field day in pandemic
Firms lose crucial data as hackers have field day in pandemic

LATEST STORIES

Mental health experts call for decriminalisation of suicide
Mental health experts call for decriminalisation of suicide

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

Anyango Atieno 12 hours ago
Classroom to chicken coop? What law says on land use

Classroom to chicken coop? What law says on land use
Peter Theuri 12 hours ago
Looking for office space? Bargain deals are all over

Looking for office space? Bargain deals are all over
Frankline Sunday 12 hours ago
Debt piles on the misery of patients

Debt piles on the misery of patients

Mercy Kahenda 12 hours ago

Read More

Shock as State plans to stop varsity funding

Education

Shock as State plans to stop varsity funding

State proposes to only fund varsity students pursing 'priority' courses
Neglected schools not ready to admit learners: principals

Education

Neglected schools not ready to admit learners: principals

Neglected schools not ready to admit learners: principals
Fate of nursery school learners still uncertain

Education

Fate of nursery school learners still uncertain

Fate of nursery school learners still uncertain
Traders' tills empty as schools remain closed

Education

Traders' tills empty as schools remain closed

Traders' tills empty as schools remain closed
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.