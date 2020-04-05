';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Universities not ready for online teaching, Report

By Augustine Oduor | August 17th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Majority of university students have been locked out of online classes hurriedly put in place following a school lockdown in mid-March, a new report has shown.

The report indicates that although nearly 60 per cent of universities have been offering online lessons, only a few students are attending them.

The survey by Universities Fund (UF) conducted in June lists the high internet costs, poor or no internet connectivity, lack of an e-learning policy and ICT infrastructure such as laptops, mobile phones and servers as major challenges facing online classes.

Nearly half of public and private universities were surveyed.

SEE ALSO: Four key lessons for varsities from Covid-19 setback

The survey mainly focused on e-learning platforms used, costs incurred, challenges and measures to solve the obstacles.

The report indicates that most of the universities were unprepared to offer online classes. Those that already had online programmes did not have the capacity to handle a large number of students.

Hurried implementation

“As universities hurriedly started to offer online classes, they were not able to put systems in place that could accommodate all students regardless of their geographical location,” states the report.

Most universities started offering online classes after the directive of President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 15 to shut all learning institutions.

SEE ALSO: Children are safer at home, but State must hasten plans to streamline online learning

Among the platforms used by universities to roll out online teaching include Moodle Learning Managing Systems, emails, zoom, Google classroom/meet, Microsoft Teams, Kenet systems, WhatsApp, internally developed systems, Hangouts and Big Blue Button.

The survey indicates that the systems and platforms put in place by universities only favoured students with access to electricity, the internet, smart phones and laptops, and those conversant with how the electronic gadgets work. 

“Timetabling classes, inability to conduct practicals and meeting requirements of students with special cases is also a major challenge to online programmes,” states the report.

Universities Fund CEO Milton Njuki said most of the universities in the survey indicated that they did not have adequate resources to start proper online courses.

The institutions proposed a collaboration with service providers to offer more affordable and accessible e-learning services.

SEE ALSO: E-learning is now the new normal that we must embrace and ensure it works

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Online learning Universities Fund
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Glaring inequalities in our education system exposed
Glaring inequalities in our education system exposed

LATEST STORIES

Boost for Uhuru, Raila in cash row
Boost for Uhuru, Raila in cash row

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How Kenya Power rigged tender for Chinese firm

How Kenya Power rigged tender for Chinese firm
Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
The true cost of Covid-19

The true cost of Covid-19
Allan Mungai 1 hour ago
Why estate classes may not take off this month

Why estate classes may not take off this month
Augustine Oduor 1 hour ago
Sad dad: 1 in 10 new fathers suffer postpartum depression

Sad dad: 1 in 10 new fathers suffer postpartum depression
Nancy Nzalambi 1 hour ago

Read More

Universities, students shock on online lessons

Education

Universities, students shock on online lessons

CUE unveils quality checks for online varsity courses
Blow to teachers as court rejects plea to release union dues

Education

Blow to teachers as court rejects plea to release union dues

Blow to Sossion as court rejects plea for release of Sh600 million dues from TSC
Ministry faces suit if school reopening delays

Education

Ministry faces suit if school reopening delays

Looming court battle over closed schools, parent demands immediate re-opening
CS Magoha hits out at critics of new model of learning

Education

CS Magoha hits out at critics of new model of learning

CS Magoha hits out at critics of new model of learning
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.