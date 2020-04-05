';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Private school transforms into farm to beat corona crisis

By Joseph Muchiri | August 6th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Roka School proprietor Mwalimu James Kung’u inspects his chicken in a classroom that he has turned into a poultry house. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

James Kung’u enters a classroom to be met by a cackle of mature chicken, which scurries away from their feeding troughs as he approaches to pick one.

If that was before the coronavirus pandemic, the classroom at Roka School in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, would have been full of pupils with teachers going about their work.

However, when the pandemic hit the country and President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that all learning institutions be closed, Mr Kung’u who is the school proprietor resolved to transform it into a farm as he did not anticipate schools to reopen until the next year.

“Poultry farming is involving but also very interesting. It was fulfilling to enter a classroom and teach children. It is equally satisfying to find the classroom occupied by healthy chicken,” Kung’u says.

SEE ALSO: 227,000 teachers miss pay as economy takes a beating

Whereas many schools across the country are now in an unsightly state due to disuse, Roka School has an abundance of agricultural produce.

Apart from the classrooms hosting 900 rainbow chicken of various ages, the school field has now been transformed into a farm with blossoming spinach and sukuma wiki.

Other crops the school is producing are lettuce, tomatoes, onions, capsicum, maize and carrots.

Kung’u has engaged the school’s teachers and other staff who are working in the farm and marketing the produce instead of sending them out of job.

Kung’u used to be a teacher in a public school and started Roka upon his retirement in 1998.

SEE ALSO: High octane politics awakens the dormant Kirinyaga county

The school has been performing well and had a population of 530 pupils, whose diet was enriched by produce from the school’s garden. Basing on the lessons from the school garden, Kung’u scaled up production and the outcome has been inspiring.

When we toured the farm yesterday, Kung’u and the staff were harvesting vegetables for sale.

“The demand for vegetables is high and we cannot even meet it. Spinach has higher demand than sukuma wiki. We sell a kilogramme of spinach at Sh30 and that of sukuma at Sh20,” he says.

The farmer adds that they plant the crops in stages so that they have something they are selling at any one time.

When learning was ongoing, the school’s demand for water was high and consequently, they had a reliable water supply.

SEE ALSO: Private schools now plead for loans

That has been an advantage to the school’s new venture, especially considering the dryness of some parts of Mwea. Since the school’s brood is improved kienyenji chicken, Kung’u sells a tray of eggs at Sh600. The many hotels in the area provide a steady market for his produce.

He reveals that business has been good and he has consequently ordered 500 more chicks from a poultry farm in Eldoret.

The former teachers play a key role in the farm’s management. The headteacher, Moses Wandera, is in charge of irrigation while Kelvin Kung’u oversees spraying.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Private school James Kung’u Roka School Kirinyaga County
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

State should bail out private schools hard hit by pandemic
State should bail out private schools hard hit by pandemic

LATEST STORIES

Shock verdict on five senators who snubbed Uhuru
Shock verdict on five senators who snubbed Uhuru

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Members of elite police unit arrested over armed robbery

Members of elite police unit arrested over armed robbery
Kamore Maina 1 hour ago
Kenyans caught up in Beirut blast speak out

Kenyans caught up in Beirut blast speak out
Mercy Adhiambo 1 hour ago
How you can legally lose your land to squatters

How you can legally lose your land to squatters
Peter Theuri 1 hour ago
Kenyans paying the price for an aged civil service

Kenyans paying the price for an aged civil service
Dominic Omondi 16 hours ago

Read More

UoN comes top among East African varsities

Education

UoN comes top among East African varsities

UoN ranks top in latest Webometrics' rankings
Board teacher’s ‘mandazi’ business becomes lifeline

Education

Board teacher’s ‘mandazi’ business becomes lifeline

Resilience: Covid 19 forces privateschool teacher to sell mandazi by roadside
Varsities warned as reopening looms

Education

Varsities warned as reopening looms

University cooks now center of focus in coronavirus containment ahead of reopening
Private colleges, schools fault CS on closure order

Education

Private colleges, schools fault CS on closure order

Private colleges, schools oppose Magoha move on closure of institutions
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.