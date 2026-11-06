Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Boost security along Kenya-Ethiopia border

By Editorial | Nov. 6, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenyan security personnel set up camp at the Todonyang border point. [File, Standard]

Escalating violence along the Kenya-Ethiopia border has reached a critical threshold, demanding immediate and decisive action. What began as a localised territorial dispute has rapidly expanded into a cross-border security and humanitarian crisis that Kenya can no longer treat as a mere foreign quarrel.

At least three Kenyans have been killed and about 20 wounded by gunfire and munitions crossing from Ethiopia. The latest victim, 65-year-old Amina Guchi, was struck by a stray bullet at the county offices in Moyale on Monday. On the Ethiopian side, a hospital official counted nine dead within days of the fighting, while other accounts speak of scores, with a 13-year-old girl among the first to die.

Compounding this volatile situation, a shocking escalation occurred on Tuesday when 300 heavily armed Nyagatom warriors from Ethiopia launched an attack on the Kibish watering point in Turkana North. During the siege, a police reservist was injured while attempting to defend local pastoralists.

This is an aggressive breach of territorial sovereignty. Criminal elements and armed militias are exploiting the regional instability to launch unprovoked incursions into Kenya.

These deaths in Moyale stem from a long-standing dispute between Ethiopia's Oromia and Somali regional administrations over a town both claim. Tensions escalated sharply on October 18, when the Somali region's flag was reportedly raised over a contested office. Since about October 22, forces from both sides have exchanged heavy fire, and the fighting has spread to neighbouring districts.

The impact of these conflicts on Kenya has been serious. Rocket-propelled grenades have landed in Kenyan communities, schools near the Moyale border have been disrupted, and two examination centres had to be relocated. Simultaneously, the United Nations estimates that more than 50,000 Ethiopians have crossed into Marsabit County, placing severe strain on local water, food, shelter, and sanitation infrastructure.

The Kenyan government should respond firmly. It should bolster security along the Kenya-Ethiopia border —from the troubled stretches of Moyale down to the remote reaches of Turkana North—including by deploying the Kenya Defence Forces. The security personnel should clear unexploded ordnance, repel armed raiders, and protect vulnerable residents and learners within range of the guns. Furthermore, humanitarian agencies must be fully supported to shelter and feed the displaced before hunger and disease compound the tragedy.

Security measures alone, however, will not end the suffering. Only dialogue will. Ethiopia's federal authorities must step up, rein in the forces of both regions. The African Union, IGAD, and the United Nations must take the lead rather than follow events, pressing for an immediate ceasefire, facilitating regional mediation, and initiating an independent inquiry into the killings. Each day of delay is measured in civilian lives on both sides of the border.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya-Ethiopia Border Border Security Cross-Border Violence Ethiopia Humanitarian Crisis
.

Latest Stories

14-year-old girl recounts alleged defilement by Lumakanda OCS
14-year-old girl recounts alleged defilement by Lumakanda OCS
Crime and Justice
By Mary Imenza
2 hrs ago
How the US midterm elections challenged Trump's political agenda
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
2 hrs ago
Why Makenzi was jailed for 200 years over Shakahola massacre
Crime and Justice
By Willis oketch and Marion Kithi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Makenzi was jailed for 200 years over Shakahola massacre
By Willis oketch and Marion Kithi 2 hrs ago
Why Makenzi was jailed for 200 years over Shakahola massacre
Nyabisase School's troubled history of unrest, exam malpractice
By Lewis Nyaundi and Stanley Ongwae 2 hrs ago
Nyabisase School's troubled history of unrest, exam malpractice
How the US midterm elections challenged Trump's political agenda
By Macharia Munene 2 hrs ago
How the US midterm elections challenged Trump's political agenda
14-year-old girl recounts alleged defilement by Lumakanda OCS
By Mary Imenza 2 hrs ago
14-year-old girl recounts alleged defilement by Lumakanda OCS
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved