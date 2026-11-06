Boost security along Kenya-Ethiopia border

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Kenyan security personnel set up camp at the Todonyang border point. [File, Standard]

Escalating violence along the Kenya-Ethiopia border has reached a critical threshold, demanding immediate and decisive action. What began as a localised territorial dispute has rapidly expanded into a cross-border security and humanitarian crisis that Kenya can no longer treat as a mere foreign quarrel.

At least three Kenyans have been killed and about 20 wounded by gunfire and munitions crossing from Ethiopia. The latest victim, 65-year-old Amina Guchi, was struck by a stray bullet at the county offices in Moyale on Monday. On the Ethiopian side, a hospital official counted nine dead within days of the fighting, while other accounts speak of scores, with a 13-year-old girl among the first to die.

Compounding this volatile situation, a shocking escalation occurred on Tuesday when 300 heavily armed Nyagatom warriors from Ethiopia launched an attack on the Kibish watering point in Turkana North. During the siege, a police reservist was injured while attempting to defend local pastoralists.

This is an aggressive breach of territorial sovereignty. Criminal elements and armed militias are exploiting the regional instability to launch unprovoked incursions into Kenya.

These deaths in Moyale stem from a long-standing dispute between Ethiopia's Oromia and Somali regional administrations over a town both claim. Tensions escalated sharply on October 18, when the Somali region's flag was reportedly raised over a contested office. Since about October 22, forces from both sides have exchanged heavy fire, and the fighting has spread to neighbouring districts.

The impact of these conflicts on Kenya has been serious. Rocket-propelled grenades have landed in Kenyan communities, schools near the Moyale border have been disrupted, and two examination centres had to be relocated. Simultaneously, the United Nations estimates that more than 50,000 Ethiopians have crossed into Marsabit County, placing severe strain on local water, food, shelter, and sanitation infrastructure.

The Kenyan government should respond firmly. It should bolster security along the Kenya-Ethiopia border —from the troubled stretches of Moyale down to the remote reaches of Turkana North—including by deploying the Kenya Defence Forces. The security personnel should clear unexploded ordnance, repel armed raiders, and protect vulnerable residents and learners within range of the guns. Furthermore, humanitarian agencies must be fully supported to shelter and feed the displaced before hunger and disease compound the tragedy.

Security measures alone, however, will not end the suffering. Only dialogue will. Ethiopia's federal authorities must step up, rein in the forces of both regions. The African Union, IGAD, and the United Nations must take the lead rather than follow events, pressing for an immediate ceasefire, facilitating regional mediation, and initiating an independent inquiry into the killings. Each day of delay is measured in civilian lives on both sides of the border.