Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya must stop sending investors away with pack and go sign

By Editorial | Sep. 6, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Tata Chemicals factory in Magadi, Kajiado West constituency Kajiado County. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

President William Ruto’s directive to shut down Tata Chemicals Magadi has raised many questions far bigger than the fate of companies operating in Kenya today. The key one: is the country becoming a hostile place to invest?

Further, what are the authorities doing to improve the environment for any foreign investor? What incentives are we giving legitimate foreigners with enough capital, to choose Kenya over our neighbours as their investment destination?

Those questions should worry every Kenyan. Tata Chemicals Magadi is not an obscure roadside enterprise. It is a major industrial operation that has extracted soda ash from Lake Magadi for decades, employing thousands of Kenyans directly and indirectly while earning Kenya valuable export revenues. Its products reach markets in India, South-East Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Any decision affecting such an investor therefore carries far-reaching consequences.

The government may have legitimate concerns about environmental protection, land, resource management or the terms under which natural resources are exploited. Those concerns must be addressed with the right procedures followed. But a serious government does not resolve complex investment disputes by issuing what appears to be a “pack and go” order.

Investors need to know that contracts will be respected, licences will be handled transparently and disputes will be resolved through established institutions rather than abrupt political directives. When a multinational investor that has operated in Kenya for decades suddenly finds itself staring at closure, other investors inevitably take notice.

The reported legal battle surrounding Magadi makes the situation even more troubling. If the courts are already seized of matters concerning the company, the Executive must resist the temptation to appear to dictate the outcome. Kenya cannot preach the rule of law to citizens while undermining the same principle when dealing with powerful economic actors.

Tata Chemicals is part of the wider Tata Group, one of India’s most influential corporate institutions. India is an important trading and investment partner for Kenya. A dispute with one of its flagship companies should therefore be handled with extraordinary care and maturity.

But this is not about protecting a foreign investor at the expense of Kenyans but about protecting Kenya's reputation. If the government believes Tata Chemicals has violated its obligations, let it produce the evidence, follow due process and allow the appropriate regulator and courts to determine the remedy.

If the company owes the country billions, as alleged in the dispute, recover the money through lawful means. If environmental safeguards have been breached, enforce them. What Kenya cannot afford is uncertainty masquerading as decisive leadership.

The country desperately needs jobs, manufacturing, exports and foreign investment. It cannot simultaneously invite investors to Kenya and frighten them away with arbitrary closure threats. Kenya welcomes investment, but it must also respect the law. Government power must not become an investment risk.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Tata Chemicals Magadi Tata Chemicals Closure Foreign Investors
.

Latest Stories

Gachagua: I have no problem deputising Sifuna
Gachagua: I have no problem deputising Sifuna
Politics
By Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
Echoes of shame: Inside the planning of horrific Homa Bay attack on Sifuna team
Crime and Justice
By Standard Reporter
1 hr ago
The commander and the clandestine unit: Inside OSU's expanding trail of allegations
National
By David Odongo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Echoes of shame: Inside the planning of horrific Homa Bay attack on Sifuna team
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Echoes of shame: Inside the planning of horrific Homa Bay attack on Sifuna team
Government plan to restore hope for learners with special needs
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Government plan to restore hope for learners with special needs
Lamu expands tourism offering beyond heritage sites with wildlife
By Maarufu Mohamed 1 hr ago
Lamu expands tourism offering beyond heritage sites with wildlife
The commander and the clandestine unit: Inside OSU's expanding trail of allegations
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
The commander and the clandestine unit: Inside OSU's expanding trail of allegations
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved