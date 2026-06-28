Intimidation will not silence media or suppress truth

Audio By Vocalize

Yesterday’s attempted abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich is a deeply disturbing incident that should alarm every Kenyan who values democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Coming barely a day after President William Ruto launched a public social media attack on the Standard Group PLC, the timing raises more serious questions that demand swift, transparent and independent investigations. What was the main motive?

Whether connected or not, no journalist should ever have to look over their shoulder for simply doing their job. A free press is not an enemy of the State. It is an essential pillar of democracy.

The Standard Group PLC has recently found itself under relentless attacks for publishing stories that hold those in power accountable. Its newspapers, television, radio and digital platforms have consistently reported on matters of public interest, from governance and corruption to economic hardship and human rights concerns. Such journalism may be uncomfortable to those in authority today, but discomfort is not an ailment. It is, in fact, the very purpose of a vibrant and independent media.

The Constitution guarantees freedom of the media. This freedom was not intended to exist only when journalists publish flattering headlines or favourable opinions. It exists precisely to protect critical reporting, investigative journalism and the public’s right to know. Attempts to intimidate journalists through threats, surveillance, arrests or abductions strike at the heart of that constitutional promise.

The attempted abduction must therefore not be treated as an isolated incident. It fits into an increasingly worrying pattern where journalists, activists and government critics face intimidation instead of engagement. Such actions create fear, encourage self-censorship and weaken democratic accountability.

Equally troubling is the growing perception that security agencies are being drawn into political battles. The National Police Service exists to protect all Kenyans without fear or favour. Its officers are professionals sworn to uphold the Constitution, not to settle political scores or intimidate critics. Any grievances against media reports must be pursued through lawful mechanisms such as the courts or the Media Council of Kenya, not through force or covert operations.

The Standard Group PLC has weathered political pressure before and has remained steadfast in its mission to inform the public. It should not, and undoubtedly will not, be cowed into silence by intimidation. Journalism is not a favour extended by those in power; it is a constitutional duty performed in the public interest.

A nation that silences its journalists ultimately silences its citizens and own genuine voice. Equally worrying is the reported abductions and torture of state critics, especially during last week’s second anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z protests. Kenya must never allow intimidation to replace accountability. The media must remain free, fearless and independent, for without it, democracy itself is diminished.