Support women football too and nurture talents

Harambee Starlets players celebrate scoring in a past match. [File]

The men’s national football team Harambee Stars received massive support from the government, stakeholders and Kenyan fans during the CHAN campaign.

From winning bonuses running into millions from President William Ruto to electrifying crowds that rallied behind them at Kasarani Stadium, Harambee Stars got excellent backing.

Nairobi is once again hosting an international football tournament, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League CECAFA Zone Qualifiers at Nyayo Stadium and Ulinzi Sports Complex.

The difference between the two tournaments is as day and night. There is no hype around the tournament, no sponsor, no branding, no prize money, no promises of incentives for good performance, no senior government officials and no football fans rallying behind Kenyan representatives, the Kenya Police Bullets FC.

The reigning FKF Women’s Premier League champions played their opening Group A match last Thursday in an empty 22,000-seater Nyayo Stadium.

They beat Uganda’s Kampala Queens 1-0 but they could do better if accorded the support their male counterparts are given.

Sadly, even the women’s national teams Harambee Starlets, Rising Starlets (Under-20) and history-making Junior Starlets (Under-17) continuously suffer the same fate.

The women’s game is in a sorry state due to neglect from the government, corporates as well as football stakeholders. Despite being neglected, the Kenyan girls have continued to push themselves with little or no resources at their disposal and the women’s game is fast rising.

And if Junior Starlets performances in the last two years are anything to go by, there is huge potential in women’s football. Junior Starlets made history last year when they became the first Kenyan side to play at a FIFA World Cup at the 2024 Under-17 Women’s World Cup held in the Dominican Republic.

The youngsters beat Mexico 2-1 in their last pool match with Butere Girls High School’s Lornah Faith earning player of the match award. This year Junior Starlets came close to making their second appearance but lost to Cameroon in the final round of qualification. In February this year, Harambee Starlets edged out North African giants Tunisia 1-0 away in Sousse to advance to the final round of the 2026 WAFCON. They play Gambia in a two-legged last round next month. These performances in various competitions show that with support and investment, the women’s game will steadily rise.

Sports has evolved from just a pastime to a serious multi-billion shilling industry ready to empower both men and women. On this basis, we call on the government, corporates, football stakeholders and Kenyan fans to support women footballers just like they do the men.