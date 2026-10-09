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Governor Mutuma mourns Meru accident victims

By Phares Mutembei | Oct. 9, 2026
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Governor Isaac Mutuma on Friday visited the survivors of the accident at Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma has pledged measures to avoid accidents at Riverland in Meru town, where a lorry rammed into several vehicles, killing four people.

Another 21 people sustained various degrees of injuries when the lorry lost control and ploughed into public transport vehicles and traders at Riverland on Thursday night.

Vegetable vendors, boda boda operators and other traders occupy the busy spot, especially in the evening hours, oblivious of the risk they are exposed to as vehicles come down the slope from the Makutano area.

Residents called for relocation of the traders to an alternative safer space, and other safety measures along the Makutano-Riverland-River Kathita bridge stretch, where a large group of traders operate by the roadside.

Governor Mutuma today visited the Accident and Emergency Unit at the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital, where the injured were undergoing treatment.

"This tragedy reminds us that the safety of our people must always come first. As the county government, we will take the necessary measures to prevent similar incidents, including reviewing the safety of our trading areas and relocating where necessary to protect lives," he said.

Mutuma said, "My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones. No words can take away the pain of losing someone dear, but please know you are not alone in this difficult moment."

The hospital's CEO, Dr Bernard Murithi, said they attended to the 21 survivors, with 10 of them treated and already discharged, while the rest were in stable condition.

Governor Isaac Mutuma on Friday visited the survivors of the accident at Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

"I am grateful to God that the patients are stable, and I pray that they continue to recover and that we don't lose any more lives. I sincerely thank our doctors, nurses and the entire hospital team for their dedication and tireless efforts in caring for the injured," said Mutuma, who was accompanied by Municipality MCA Caleb Kibuko and other leaders.

Stakeholders called for installation of speed bumps and guardrails along the stretch.

The Meru Bar Association members, led by LSK Meru chapter Chairman Michael Ngunjiri and his deputy Brenda Mutegi also visited the survivors as they also mourned those who died, and Advocate Joel Buria said he will present a petition to address safety on the Makutano-Riverland stretch, which had numerous accidents previously.

"The Meru Bar Association of Advocates, through its leaders, will pursue a petition to the National Government to address the correction of the highway to the Riverland to avert any further deaths that have now become very frequent," said Joel Buria, an Advocate.

Mr Buria added: "Sadly, we lost four last night and wish to pass our condolences to the Al Zizia football fan base, which I am part of."

North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood called for the erection of speed bumps and guardrails in the area by the Kenya National Highway Authority (KENHA).

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Related Topics

Meru Night Accident Riverland Accident Meru Accident Victims Fatal Meru Accident
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