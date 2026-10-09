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Riverland night accident leaves four dead

By Phares Mutembei | Oct. 9, 2026
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Four people were killed on a Thursday night when a lorry rammed into vehicles in Meru town. [Courtesy, Kiome Meta]

Four people were killed on a Thursday night when a lorry rammed into vehicles in Meru town.

Three of them died on the spot, while another succumbed at the main hospital located near the town.

According to North Imenti Sub County police commander Hassan Bashir, the driver of the lorry lost control of it, and it veered off the road, ploughing into public service vehicles and the traders by the roadside at Riverland, the scene of a similar accident that happened last year.

"It was going in the Nkubu general direction. As it was descending, it lost control due to brake failure. In the process, it rammed into about three vehicles. Four people succumbed to injuries; three male and one female," Mr Bashir said.

At least 16 people suffered various degrees of injuries and were evacuated to the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital, with the bodies of the deceased also taken to the morgue there.

"The injuries vary. Some were critically injured and others with just slight injuries," he said.

The spot is usually busy in the evening, with traders and boda boda operators taking advantage of the people leaving the town after work.

Some include those who roast maize and mama mbogas who sell foodstuffs by the roadside.

"This is a tricky place for traders because it is just below a slope, and vehicles have lost their brakes here before and killed or injured people. The traders should be given a safer alternative to operate from," said Georgina Mutwiri, a witness.

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Related Topics

Meru Accident Accident-related Deaths Riverland Accident Meru Night Accident
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