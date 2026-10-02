Dairy farmers urged to increase production to meet demand

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Dairy farmers urged to plant more fodder and boost milk production as demand rises. [File, Standard]

As the country grapples with a milk shortage, Meru Central Dairy Co-operative CEO Kenneth Gitonga has urged farmers to increase production.

Mr Gitonga spoke when he hosted the Consul General of the Republic of Comoros, Mougni Abdou and others at the union's processing plant in Meru town.

The processor exports 10,000 litres to Comoros per day and Ambassador Abdou visited its plant in Meru, where they also deliberated on various trade issues, including increasing the export volumes.

Gitonga said the current milk shortage in the country was a result of the climate, but is about to end because rains are expected shortly.

"I want to assure our customers that we are going to have milk on the shelves. We can see the rains have started, and we are assured we shall have enough milk for the country and for export," he said.

The union with over 160,000 members is currently processing about 630,000 litres daily, and he said the aim was to increase the volumes.

Gitonga challenged dairy farmers to invest in fodder because of the expected rainfall.

"I challenge all farmers to ensure that they plant fodder as we plant food crops for ourselves. So that we are also able to produce milk. Milk is doing very well and I am sure in the next two to three years we (dairy union) shall have big business between Kenya and East African countries, including Comoros," he said.

He said the processor, one of the biggest in the country, was bidding to increase the supply in the country and in the export markets.

"We have been working with Comoros for about six months. They are buying our milk and we are happy the Ambassador has visited the source. We would like them to order more milk," Gitonga said.

In addition to supplying dairy farmers with subsidised dairy feeds from its feed mill located at Mitunguu in South Imenti, the processor plans to introduce fodder lots as additional support.

"We are making sure that we provide the animal feeds. We opened our feed mill in Mitunguu and we are making sure that every farmer has enough feed for the animals. From next week, we are starting to develop fodder lots to ensure that we introduce the new fodder varieties in Meru, to increase milk production," Gitonga, who is also the Chairman of the Kenya Dairy Processors Association, said.

Noting the quality of milk his country was importing from the processor, Ambassador Abdou said the processor's Mount Kenya Milk brand was popular in Comoros.

"We love the quality of the milk and expect to have more volumes. It was an important visit on my agenda to promote trade relations. We have more opportunities to partner in agriculture, dairy and other areas," said the envoy.