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Three-acre bhang plantation worth Sh60 million unearthed in Mwingi

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 14, 2026
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DCI stated that the bhang was cleverly interspersed among assorted food crops.

Security agencies have unearthed a three-acre bhang plantation hidden among food crops along the Tana River in Kiomo Kyethani Ward, Mwingi Central.

The operation, conducted by officers from the National Police Service (NPS) and National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), followed intelligence on suspected large-scale cultivation of the illegal crop.

The officers raided a river delta in Kakongo Village, Kairungu Location, where they discovered the plantation with bhang cleverly interspersed among assorted food crops.

With the assistance of members of the public, the officers uprooted the plants and transported them to Mwingi Police Station, where they were weighed at about 2,000kg. The bhang is estimated to have a street value of Sh60 million.

The operation also led to the recovery of equipment believed to have been used to cultivate and maintain the plantation.

"Among the items recovered were seven solar panels, six jembes, four pangas, two weighing scales, two fork jembes, two hacksaws, a solar control unit and assorted solar accessories," DCI said in a statement.

Police also recovered five petrol-powered water pump generators, 30kg of CAN fertiliser and other farming tools.

Assorted personal documents suspected to belong to the cultivators were also found at the scene.

However, the suspects escaped before they could be arrested, apparently after becoming aware of the security operation.

Investigations have been launched, with detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) in Mwingi Central pursuing leads to identify and apprehend those behind the large-scale cultivation.

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