Sh2.7 billion Makueni power drive targets 23,682 households

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Energy PS Alex Wachira flags off electricification materials at Yumbuni village , kibwezi East constituency. [Courtesy]

The government has allocated Sh2.7 billion to connect 23,682 households in Makueni County to electricity during the current financial year.

Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira launched and commissioned projects in Kibwezi West, Kibwezi East and Kaiti constituencies during a two-day tour of the county.

“The latest investment reflects the government's commitment to expanding electricity access and using infrastructure development to transform rural communities,” Wachira said.

The first phase will connect more than 700 households in communities that remain without reliable electricity.

The programme will cover Kyaa, Ndonguni, Makasa, Yumbuni, Matangini and Kosovo, with schools, health facilities, churches and social halls also targeted.

The government expects the connections to improve learning and health services while giving residents more opportunities to start and expand businesses.

Wachira said 66,000 households had gained access to electricity over the past four years as the government expanded rural connections.

The rollout also exposed political differences between the national government and some opposition-aligned leaders in Makueni.

Wachira criticised Kaiti MP Joshua Kivinda Kimilu, accusing him of failing to lobby for development projects in his constituency.

He said Kimilu missed an earlier meeting where Makueni leaders sought to lobby for rural electrification projects and was absent from the commissioning ceremony.

Wachira also warned leaders against turning development projects into campaign material ahead of the next election.

Kimilu, a member of the Wiper Democratic Movement, is the sitting Kaiti MP.

The electrification programme will run during the current financial year, with the government targeting thousands of households and public institutions across Makueni.