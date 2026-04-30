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Ruto pledges end to deaths at Nithi Bridge with Sh7bn redesign

By David Njaaga | Apr. 30, 2026
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Nithi Viewpoint in Tharaka Nithi County overlooks the valley where the government plans a Sh7 billion redesign of the deadly Nithi Bridge road section. [File,Standard]

The government has launched a Sh7 billion redesign of the Nithi Bridge in Tharaka Nithi County, targeting a stretch that has killed hundreds over decades.

 The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said the project will replace the winding and steep road section with an 880-metre bridge crossing the Nithi River valley on a straight alignment.

 President William Ruto, speaking during a church service at Presbyterian Teachers' College in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County recently, referenced the project alongside other infrastructure commitments in the county.

 "We have seven billion shillings already in place for this bridge. It has been talked about for long enough. We have the engineering designs and the work is going to commence once we finish land compensation issues, so that we can eradicate cases of deaths on this road due to its bad design," noted  Ruto.

 The new bridge will rise 100 metres above the valley at its highest point, allowing motorists to bypass the sharp corners and steep slopes blamed for repeated fatal crashes.

 In one of the deadliest crashes at the site, a bus plunged into the Nithi River in 2000, killing 45 people. A 2022 accident at the same spot claimed 33 lives.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, speaking at his home in Irunduni, Tharaka Nithi County on April 6, said the government had completed key preparations for construction.

 "We have the money. We have a contractor. The construction was delayed because we had to rework the design to meet our expectations," said Kindiki.

 Kindiki said the new bridge will be 880 metres long, linking the Marima and Mitheru sections, and added that construction would begin soon.

 "The bridge will be done not because of demonstrations but because the project has to be completed for the people's benefit," he noted.

 KeNHA has held meetings with residents and local leaders to explain the road realignment, compensation plans and expected construction timelines.

 The authority said the project will improve connectivity along the Makutano–Embu–Meru highway, a critical route linking Mt Kenya East farmers and traders to markets across the country.

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Related Topics

Nithi Bridge KeNHA Road Accidents Tharaka Nithi
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