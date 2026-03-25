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Why Wote Diocese Bishop Paul Kariuki has resigned

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 25, 2026
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Catholic bishop of Wote Diocese, Paul Kariuki Njiru at a past event. [Njiru, Facebook]

The Bishop of Wote Catholic Diocese, Paul Kariuki, has resigned from his position, with Pope Leo XIV accepting the resignation and appointing Auxiliary Bishop Simon Peter Kamomoe as Apostolic Administrator of the diocese.

Bishop Kariuki, who has been battling health challenges in recent years, steps down after a relatively short tenure at the helm of the Wote Diocese. He was appointed in 2023 by Pope Francis as the first bishop of the diocese following its creation from the Machakos Diocese.

He was officially installed on September 9, 2023. Prior to his appointment in Wote, Bishop Kariuki served as the Bishop of Embu Diocese from 2009 to 2023.

Sources indicate that his deteriorating health, including a past stroke that left him bedridden for a period, has significantly affected his ability to fully discharge his episcopal duties.

Under Canon Law of the Catholic Church, bishops may resign if they are unable to effectively carry out their responsibilities, with ill health cited as a valid reason.

Following the resignation, Bishop Kamomoe will oversee the diocese in an acting capacity until a substantive bishop is appointed. He may also be confirmed as the new bishop should the Pope deem it appropriate.

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Pope Leo XIV Wote Catholic Diocese Bishop Paul Kariuki
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