Hunger looms in Kitui as drought tightens grip on ASAL counties

Kitui Agriculture and Livestock CECM Mbaya Kimwele scans a cow's muzzle for identification and registration for vaccination against Foot and Mouth Disease at Nuu in Mwingi Central, Kitui County, on February 2, 2026. [Philip Muasya, Standard

More counties across the country continue to face the threat of hunger as the impact of prolonged drought deepens.

In Kitui County, more than one million residents are facing food insecurity, according to county officials. The County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Agriculture and Livestock Mbaya Kimwele said that out of a population of over 1.2 million people, only about 28,000 households currently have food reserves, painting a grim picture of a worsening humanitarian situation.

“As we speak, Kitui has very little food in reserve, with most supplies being brought in from other regions. Only a few areas have value-chain horticultural crops such as tomatoes and kales thriving,” Dr Kimwele said on Tuesday.

He noted that the worst-affected areas include parts of Mwingi North, Mwingi Central, Mwingi West, Kitui South, Kitui East and Kitui Rural sub-counties, where most crops either withered at the early growth stage or failed to germinate altogether due to depressed rainfall.

Livestock, a key livelihood for many households in the county, has also been severely affected by the failed rains, with pasture shortages weakening animals and triggering outbreaks of livestock diseases. In response, the county Department of Agriculture and Livestock has rolled out a subsidised vaccination programme to protect animals from further losses.

A recent survey by the County Steering Committee on Drought Risk Management painted a bleak outlook following the failure of the October–December short rains. The report, which cited findings by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), indicated that Kitui is currently in an alert drought phase, marked by widespread crop failure.

The report warned that severe drought conditions are gradually setting in, threatening food security and nutrition. It also highlighted acute water and pasture shortages, with many families forced to trek long distances in search of water as pans and dams dry up. Average distances to water points have increased significantly as communities increasingly rely on deeper and more distant sources.

To cushion residents against the effects of the drought, Dr Kimwele said the county government, working in collaboration with the national government and development partners, has put in place several intervention measures.

“We have measures in place to cushion the people and mitigate the impact of drought and unforeseen risks. These include the distribution of relief food and water to the hardest-hit areas, as well as fodder and supplements for livestock,” he said.

Meanwhile, the latest National Drought Management Authority report for early 2026 shows that the country is facing a rapidly escalating drought emergency.

The situation has been driven by the near-total failure of the October–December 2025 short rains, which has significantly worsened conditions across the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs).

According to the report, the season delivered only 30 to 60 per cent of average rainfall in most areas, making it one of the driest short-rain seasons in recent years. At least 23 ASAL counties are experiencing acute stress, with Mandera County currently in the critical “Alarm” phase, requiring urgent intervention.

Nine counties — Wajir, Garissa, Kilifi, Marsabit, Kitui, Kwale, Kajiado, Isiolo and Tana River — are in the “Alert” phase, which calls for close monitoring.

The NDMA estimates that between 2.1 and 2.5 million people are currently facing severe food insecurity, a figure expected to rise if dry conditions persist.

The drought has also led to high livestock mortality and reduced productivity, while malnutrition rates are increasing, particularly among children under five and pregnant or breastfeeding mothers.