Meru County Assembly adopts plan to upgrade Nkubu to municipality

Nkubu to become Meru’s next municipality after assembly adopts charter.

Nkubu, a town in South Imenti, Meru County, is set to be elevated to municipal status after the County Assembly adopted and ratified the proposed Nkubu Municipality Charter.

The adoption clears the way for the formal establishment of Nkubu Municipality, a move county officials say will allow structured urban planning and improved service delivery once the remaining legal and administrative requirements are completed.

Efforts to grant Nkubu municipal status have dragged on for decades, with disagreements, local political disputes and accusations of inadequate public participation repeatedly derailing the process.

In 2021, residents threatened legal action against the county government and the county assembly over what they described as exclusion from decision-making.

The prolonged delays saw other towns in Meru County, including Maua, Timau and Mikinduri, attain municipal status ahead of Nkubu.

Announcing the development on Friday, Meru County Executive Committee Member for Lands and Urban and Physical Planning Joy Karwitha said the assembly’s decision marked a key step towards upgrading the town.

“Meru County Assembly has adopted the Nkubu Charter, marking a milestone toward granting Nkubu municipal status,” Ms Karwitha said.

Governor Mutuma M’Ethingia also confirmed the adoption, describing it as a significant step for Nkubu and the larger South Imenti region.

The municipal status is expected to unlock funding for urban infrastructure such as sewerage systems, spatial planning and other services through national government programmes and development partners.

Existing municipalities in the county, including Meru Town, receive funding under programmes such as the Kenya Urban Development Support Programme (KUDSP).

Nkubu had previously been earmarked for major infrastructure upgrades, including sanitation and sewerage systems, but implementation stalled due to the lack of municipal status.

County officials say the process leading to the charter’s adoption included a validation exercise and public participation forums, where residents raised concerns over boundaries, road expansion, zoning, drainage, land ownership and compensation for affected properties.