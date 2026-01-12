×
The Standard

Counterfeit alcohol worth Sh13 million nabbed in Machakos

By Selina Mutua | Jan. 12, 2026

 

Some of the counterfeit alcoholic drinks that were nabbed in Kabaa, Machakos County. [Courtesy, NACADA]

A multi-agency team led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has recovered counterfeit alcohol valued at approximately Sh13 million.

The recovery follows a crackdown targeting counterfeit alcohol syndicates in Kabaa, Machakos County.

The authority in a statement said the raided premises, both unlicensed, contained thousands of bottles of counterfeit spirits, fake Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps, and a massive cache of empty bottles bearing labels of various popular alcohol brands, evidence of a sophisticated repackaging and distribution network.

One of the illicit stores, the authority said, was located within a residential area, directly exposing children and families to the dangerous trade.

"This is not just a crime against the economy, but a direct attack on the health and social fabric of our communities," said Anthony Omerikwa, NACADA Chief Executive Officer.

Some of the counterfeit alcoholic drinks that were nabbed in Kabaa, Machakos County. [Courtesy, NACADA]

Omerikwa, in the statement, said one of the operators who was arrested had previously been arrested for similar offences, highlighting the brazen nature of the trade.

"The premises where this recovery was made will be processed for forfeiture to the state, as directed by President William Ruto. We are sending an unequivocal message that there will be no safe haven for those profiting from such trade,” said Omerikwa.

He said the operation marks the third major success in the region in just two days, following similar crackdowns in Joska, Machakos, and Makueni County, signaling an intensified national offensive.

.

.

