Kitui rolls out 'Operation Fika Salama' to curb festive-season road accidents

Kitui county traffic commander Chesire Kibor (right, holding mic) engages bodaboda riders in Athi, along Kitui - Kibwezi road on December 17, 2025 during a road safety sensitization campaign dubbed 'Fika Salama, uhai kwanza' meant to curb traffic accidents during the festive season.[Philip Muasya, Standard]

The Kitui County Government, in partnership with the traffic police and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), has rolled out a two-day road safety awareness campaign aimed at promoting safe road use and reducing traffic accidents during the festive season.

The campaign, dubbed ‘Operation Fika Salama, Uhai Kwanza’, is spearheaded by the county Department of Roads, Public Works and Transport. It seeks to curb the high number of road crashes typically recorded during the Christmas and New Year holidays, a period often marked by increased travel and reckless driving.

On Monday, motorists drawn from various matatu associations and boda boda operators were trained on road safety measures at Athi, along the Kitui–Mutomo–Kibwezi road. The exercise was led by County Traffic Commander Chesire Kibor alongside county government officials. A parallel sensitisation drive was conducted in Ukasi along the busy Thika–Mwingi–Garissa road.

Other accident-prone routes targeted in the campaign include the Kitui–Thika road and the Kitui–Machakos road.

Kitui County Executive Committee Member for Roads, Public Works and Transport, Eng. Reuben Itiko, called for practical and coordinated interventions to reverse the rising number of road crashes, particularly during the festive period.

“All of us—government, stakeholders and citizens—must work together to build a transport system where safety is not optional but a shared responsibility. It is our duty to ensure that we do not lose lives on our roads,” Itiko said.

Drivers were urged to avoid speeding, refrain from drink-driving and strictly observe traffic rules. Boda boda riders were encouraged to wear protective gear and avoid overloading, while passengers were reminded to wear seat belts and speak out against reckless driving.

Other stakeholders involved in the campaign include the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and members of the County Transport and Safety Committee.

Eng. Itiko said the community engagements are intended to instil a culture of responsibility among motorists, riders, pedestrians and the general public. “The expected outcome is safer mobility and road use for all,” he said.

Meanwhile, the county traffic commander assured residents that traffic regulations will be strictly enforced throughout the festive season to safeguard lives on the roads.