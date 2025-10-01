×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

PS Omollo inspects final touches ahead of Mashujaa day celebrations in Kitui

By Philip Muasya | Oct. 1, 2025
Interior PS Raymond Omollo, leading the Steering Committee in inspecting Ithookwe Stadium ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations which will be held in Kitui County. [Raymond Omollo, X]

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo, yesterday led the National Steering Committee in inspecting Kitui County’s preparations for the upcoming Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The celebrations to be held at Ithookwe Stadium on October 20 under the theme “Energy” will spotlight Kenya’s heroes and heroines while showcasing the government’s transformative achievements in the energy sector.

PS Omollo toured Ithookwe Stadium, which has been under construction for four months. He assessed the infrastructural readiness, logistical planning and security arrangements.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The PS confirmed that over 92 percent of the stadium is now complete, with final touches such as roofing, seating and access points expected to be finalized in the next couple of days.

PS Omollo also inspected the ongoing works at Ithookwe airstrip as well as the ongoing works at the mini state lodge where President William Ruto is expected to host a delegation after the event.

Omollo also toured the key access roads being upgraded by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

“These improvements will ensure smooth movement for dignitaries, security personnel and members of the public attending the national event,” Omolo stated.

He at the same time underscored the government’s commitment to seamless, secure, and inclusive celebrations, noting that the infrastructural investments will leave a lasting mark on Kitui County.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Interior PS Raymond Omollo 2025 Mashujaa Day Mashujaa Day Celebrations Ithookwe Stadium
.

Latest Stories

With effective regulation, our nuclear future is bright and safe
With effective regulation, our nuclear future is bright and safe
Opinion
By Edick Anyanga
4 hrs ago
We'll do everything to make police recruitment graft-free
Opinion
By Douglas Kanja
4 hrs ago
Voters are now wiser; it will not be business as usual in 2027
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Deadly gamble: Little to show as Kenyan-led Haiti mission is replaced by UN
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 4 hrs ago
Deadly gamble: Little to show as Kenyan-led Haiti mission is replaced by UN
University lecturers strike talks stall amid Sh7.9b standoff
By Edwin Nyarangi and Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
University lecturers strike talks stall amid Sh7.9b standoff
Revealed: How Sports Kenya spent Sh607 million on ghost stadiums
By Josphat Thiongó 4 hrs ago
Revealed: How Sports Kenya spent Sh607 million on ghost stadiums
New Ketraco power projects spark tendering transparency concerns
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
New Ketraco power projects spark tendering transparency concerns
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved