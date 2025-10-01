PS Omollo inspects final touches ahead of Mashujaa day celebrations in Kitui

Interior PS Raymond Omollo, leading the Steering Committee in inspecting Ithookwe Stadium ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations which will be held in Kitui County. [Raymond Omollo, X]

The Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo, yesterday led the National Steering Committee in inspecting Kitui County’s preparations for the upcoming Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The celebrations to be held at Ithookwe Stadium on October 20 under the theme “Energy” will spotlight Kenya’s heroes and heroines while showcasing the government’s transformative achievements in the energy sector.

PS Omollo toured Ithookwe Stadium, which has been under construction for four months. He assessed the infrastructural readiness, logistical planning and security arrangements.

The PS confirmed that over 92 percent of the stadium is now complete, with final touches such as roofing, seating and access points expected to be finalized in the next couple of days.

PS Omollo also inspected the ongoing works at Ithookwe airstrip as well as the ongoing works at the mini state lodge where President William Ruto is expected to host a delegation after the event.

Omollo also toured the key access roads being upgraded by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

“These improvements will ensure smooth movement for dignitaries, security personnel and members of the public attending the national event,” Omolo stated.

He at the same time underscored the government’s commitment to seamless, secure, and inclusive celebrations, noting that the infrastructural investments will leave a lasting mark on Kitui County.