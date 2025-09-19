Wavinya announces plan to establish County Soccer league

Governor Wavinya Ndeti addresses soccer fans while launching the third edition of Governor Wavinya Cup at Kisooni in Mumbuni North, Machakos Town constituency.[Erastus Mulwa, Standard]

Governor Wavinya Ndeti has kicked off a new era for soccer in Machakos County after unveiling an ambitious plan to establish homegrown county soccer leagues including Division 2 clubs.

The move, lauded as a potential game-changer for local talent, seeks to transform sports into a powerful accelerator of economic transformation among the youth.

The announcement came on Thursday during the launch of the third annual Governor's Cup tournament in Mumbuni North Ward.

Wavinya revealed that the new leagues will provide a permanent home for the thousands of young players who have been unearthed by the wildly successful tournament over the past three years.

"My government is in the process of finalizing a sustainable mechanism of supporting county leagues, regional and Division 2 clubs," she stated, emphasizing that the initiative was a key part of her administration’s agenda to promote sports as a major plank of economic transformation.

Some 650 teams have been lined up to participate in the tournament.The Governor's Cup has proven to be a fertile ground for untapped potential. The new, government-supported leagues will absorb this massive talent pool, providing a structured pathway for players to develop their skills and gain exposure.

This means Machakos could become the first county in the lower Eastern region to establish such a league.

But the vision goes beyond just the pitch. Governor Wavinya sees this as a crucial step in positioning Machakos as a premier sports tourism hub. "My desire is to see real transformation of our young people," she said, highlighting the belief that investing in youth through sports is an investment in the county's future.

Wavinya noted the success of the Governor's Cup was already evident. Since its inception in 2023, the tournament she said, has been a magnet for scouts from top clubs in Kenya and even abroad.

The governor proudly shared a recent success story: “Felix Mwendwa, a player from the 2023 champions Kaluluini FC, has just flown to Spain for a scouting opportunity. It's a testament to the program's power and a glimpse into the kind of opportunities the new leagues could unlock,” she said.

Last month, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) through FKF confirmed that a sh 600 million football technical center will be established at the New Machakos City following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the federation two years ago.

With a formal structure now on the horizon, the dream of a professional career in football is closer than ever for Machakos' young stars. The county is not just nurturing talent; it's building a foundation for a sporting and economic revolution.