A king without an army? Ruku digs at Gachagua's Mt Kenya bid

By Muriithi Mugo | Sep. 15, 2025
Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku during an impromptu visit to the government offices at the Eastern regional headquarters in Embu town on August 18, 2025. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has launched a blistering political attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's claim to the kingship of the Mt Kenya Region.

The CS said Gachugua's Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP)'s failure to field a candidate in the hotly contested Mbeere North by-election proved that he was not the region's kingpin.

Mt Kenya Politics Mt Kenya King Pin Mt Kenya Succession Politics Mt Kenya Votes
Andenga's bravery puts Absa Bank on the tug of war throne
Sakaja's show unfolds in Nairobi's ever-spinning circus of governance
By Dennis Kabaara 15 mins ago
Financial service providers win big in VAT exemption row
By Kamau Muthoni 33 mins ago
War against Matiang'i: How State power is being deployed in Gusii
By David Odongo 49 mins ago
How Nairobi's dead cameras fuel crime, impunity
By Hudson Gumbihi and Emmanuel Kipchumba 49 mins ago
