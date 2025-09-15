A king without an army? Ruku digs at Gachagua's Mt Kenya bid

Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku during an impromptu visit to the government offices at the Eastern regional headquarters in Embu town on August 18, 2025. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has launched a blistering political attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's claim to the kingship of the Mt Kenya Region.

The CS said Gachugua's Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP)'s failure to field a candidate in the hotly contested Mbeere North by-election proved that he was not the region's kingpin.