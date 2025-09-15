A king without an army? Ruku digs at Gachagua's Mt Kenya bid

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has launched a blistering political attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's claim to the kingship of the Mt Kenya Region.
The CS said Gachugua's Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP)'s failure to field a candidate in the hotly contested Mbeere North by-election proved that he was not the region's kingpin.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted