10,000 capacity Ithookwe stadium gears up for Mashujaa Day

By Ronald Kipruto | Sep. 12, 2025

Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County, [MINA]

Construction of Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County, the venue for this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, is 80 per cent complete.

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, who inspected the facility on Friday, said the remaining works, mainly roofing, will be completed in due time.

“The stadium has a capacity of 10,000 people, and we expect to host even more. Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth movement and security during the celebrations,” Omollo said.

He added that the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) are finalising more than 10 kilometers of access roads to the venue.

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo inspecting Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County, [MINA]

Omollo also noted that Kitui will benefit from lasting infrastructure upgrades, including electricity connections and water supply, noting the importance of rotating national celebrations across counties.

“These investments remain in place long after the celebrations, supporting sports development, boosting local economies, and improving community livelihoods,” he said.

He was accompanied by National Government Administration Officers, sub-county security teams, and Kitui County Commissioner Kipchumba Rutto.

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo inspecting Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County, [MINA]

After Kitui, next year’s national celebration will be held in Murang’a County.

Previous hosts include Bungoma, Kericho, Homa Bay, Kwale, and Embu counties.

