End speculations on lawyer's killing, say advocates

A section of advocates from Ukambani region led by James Kathili (centre) address the media outside the Machakos law courts on Friday.[Erastus Mulwa

,Standard]

A section of lawyers drawn from the lower Eastern region has called for an end to widespread speculations on what may have triggered the brutal murder of city lawyer, Kyalo Mbobu.

Addressing the press outside the Machakos law courts on Friday mid-morning, the advocates urged both the public and the media to avoid what they termed as careless speculations on the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of Mbobu.

“What has happened has happened, and it is important for us to discard speculations on what could have caused the murderers to do what they did. Those of us who saw how our colleague was brought down will attest that it was carried out by competent murderers,” said Richard Matata, an advocate of the High Court.

Acknowledging the ongoing investigation into the murder by the police, Matata warned that unverified claims around the Wednesday shooting of lawyer Mbobu could potentially interfere with the accuracy of the probe.

“We are not doubting the competence of the investigating agencies. However, it will be very sad if it is revealed that our colleague was brought down because of the work he was doing. That should be a cause of worry for all of us,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Machakos-based lawyer, James Kathili, who jeered at the reports carried by sections of the media detailing the late lawyer’s struggle with debts.

“As lawyers, we are not happy about the timing of that story because it was brought immediately after our brother was murdered. Is it that someone somewhere had compiled this report, waiting for him to be killed and bring it to the public domain? It would mean whoever took that story to the newsroom is a person of interest,” said Kathili.

And in an exclusive interview with The Standard, veteran lawyer Bernard Mung’ata termed the murder as not only a blow to the legal fraternity but also a threat to the administration of justice.

“Our duty as advocates is to urge the police to do all that could be done to ensure perpetrators are brought to book. We urge the family and colleagues to be extremely vigilant to ensure police do thorough investigations,” said Mung’ata.

Mbobu was fatally shot by two assailants riding a motorbike along Magadi road in Nairobi’s Karen neighborhood on Wednesday evening. An autopsy carried out by chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed he died of excessive bleeding after being sprayed with eight bullets.