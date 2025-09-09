×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Gov't fast-tracks Ithookwe Stadium for Mashujaa Day celebrations

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 9, 2025
Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County is set to host Mashujaa Day  2025 celebrations. [DPCS]

The government is racing against time to complete Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui ahead of next month’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki stated that the 10,000-seater facility, currently under construction at a cost of Sh700 million, is 80 percent complete and is expected to be ready to host the national event on October 20.

“This stadium will not only serve Mashujaa Day but will be a lasting facility for generations in Kitui, hosting sports tournaments and other activities,” Kindiki said on Tuesday during an inspection tour of the site.

The project, which is being built to international standards, is expected to position Kitui as a potential venue for global sporting events. Kindiki urged contractors to expedite the work without compromising quality.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Kitui, set to host a national event for the first time, is undergoing major infrastructure upgrades in preparation for the celebrations. Roads, water supply, electricity connections, and other facilities are being rehabilitated to support the festivities.

Kindiki also inspected the ongoing renovation of Ithookwe Airstrip, which he said would be vital in facilitating the arrival and departure of dignitaries during the celebrations.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mashujaa Day celebrations Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Ithookwe Stadium
.

Latest Stories

How Kenya's partnership with the UAE is reshaping the region's economic future
How Kenya's partnership with the UAE is reshaping the region's economic future
Opinion
By Hewete Haileselassie
21 mins ago
Vincent Machuka: City dweller minting profits from dog business
Enterprise
By Noel Nabiswa
36 mins ago
'They ate our lunch': How Hustler Fund, digital lenders have killed Kenya's micro finance banks
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Vincent Machuka: City dweller minting profits from dog business
By Noel Nabiswa 36 mins ago
Vincent Machuka: City dweller minting profits from dog business
William Ruto: The hustler who doesn't mind spending in billionaires league
By David Odongo 41 mins ago
William Ruto: The hustler who doesn't mind spending in billionaires league
Abductions and killings take root in Ruto's 'regime'
By Hudson Gumbihi 41 mins ago
Abductions and killings take root in Ruto's 'regime'
'They ate our lunch': How Hustler Fund, digital lenders have killed Kenya's micro finance banks
By Brian Ngugi 41 mins ago
'They ate our lunch': How Hustler Fund, digital lenders have killed Kenya's micro finance banks
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved