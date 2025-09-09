Gov't fast-tracks Ithookwe Stadium for Mashujaa Day celebrations

Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County is set to host Mashujaa Day 2025 celebrations. [DPCS]

The government is racing against time to complete Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui ahead of next month’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki stated that the 10,000-seater facility, currently under construction at a cost of Sh700 million, is 80 percent complete and is expected to be ready to host the national event on October 20.

“This stadium will not only serve Mashujaa Day but will be a lasting facility for generations in Kitui, hosting sports tournaments and other activities,” Kindiki said on Tuesday during an inspection tour of the site.

The project, which is being built to international standards, is expected to position Kitui as a potential venue for global sporting events. Kindiki urged contractors to expedite the work without compromising quality.

Kitui, set to host a national event for the first time, is undergoing major infrastructure upgrades in preparation for the celebrations. Roads, water supply, electricity connections, and other facilities are being rehabilitated to support the festivities.

Kindiki also inspected the ongoing renovation of Ithookwe Airstrip, which he said would be vital in facilitating the arrival and departure of dignitaries during the celebrations.