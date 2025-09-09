Meru University race to raise funds for needy students

Meru University of Science and Technology. [File, Standard]

Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST) over the weekend held the inaugural Mt Kenya Mountain Run, a charity event to establish an endowment fund.

Vice Chancellor Professor Romanus Odhiambo said the proceeds will assist needy students and promote mountain tourism and environmental conservation.

"About 30 per cent of students who come to our institution are poor. They need our support to complete their studies. We are glad that we have had a successful event through the support of our partners. The location also promotes environmental conservation,” Prof. Odhiambo said.

The don said the number of students joining public universities in September was huge, and it was incumbent upon universities to think outside the box and bring in philanthropists and other sources of income to support university education, research and other educational activities.

“The main aim of the Mountain Run is to establish the Endowment Fund that will be used to support bright, deserving students,” Odhiambo said, adding that the fund will also be utilised for research and environmental conservation sensitisation.

He said in developed nations the largest source of funding for universities comes from philanthropists, churches, and foundations, in addition to the government.

The VC said the event will be held annually and become part of the Athletics Kenya Calendar.

The race was sponsored by Safaricom, ICEA Lion, Kenya Tourism Board, Magical Kenya, Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), among others.

Michael Selelo, 24, crossed the finish line ahead of Shadrack Korir and Josphat Tuwei after clocking 48 minutes and 43 seconds in the 14-kilometre men's category.

Korir and Tuwei finished at 48.52 minutes and 49.01 minutes, respectively.

Gladys Sangol, 27, from Nairobi, bagged the gold medal in the 14 km women's race, as Regina Wambui from Nairobi and Jedidah Chepkemoi of Nakuru came home second and third, respectively.

Sangol clocked 56 minutes and 56 seconds, while Wambui and Chepkemoi broke the tape at 57.46 and 57.52, respectively.

The race, which attracted 500 runners, started at an altitude of 2,100 metres, with the route going through the scenic Mt Kenya forest, which posed a challenge for athletes.

Selelo said his win was a "great reward just days after returning from the Austria World Mountain Run, where I was ranked third."

“I am very happy to have won this race. It is all because the weather and the altitude were very good. Despite the challenging course, I was able to go ahead of the pack. This race meets the world standards,” he said.

He is working towards winning more races in the future, he said.

“I am very proud to have participated in promoting education through my talent. This also serves to encourage sporting talents in our schools,” he added.

Korir said he trained well for such a competition, enabling him to finish second.

“The course was very challenging, and I lost track several times. This is how I lost time but managed to become number two. Despite being used to the road race, I have been able to conquer the mountain run,” Korir said.

Winners in the 14 km category bagged Sh200,000 each, while the second-placed and third-placed runners took home Sh150,000 and Sh100,000, respectively.