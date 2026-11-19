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Michael Kebenei died 22 years ago, leaving behind an estate valued at Sh100 million,comprising prime parcels of land in Uasin Gishu County. [File,Standard]

A multi-million-shilling estate case between an Eldoret-based gospel musician, and his stepmother will be decided today.

Justice John Chigit, sitting at the High Court in Eldoret, will deliver his ruling on Friday, November 20th, 2026.

Michael Kebenei died 22 years ago, leaving behind an estate valued at Sh100 million – comprising prime parcels of land in Uasin Gishu County.

Last year, Justice Robert Wananda recognised Fernandes, also known as King Clan B, as the son of the late Kebenei.

Justice Wananda was transferred to Nairobi and his place taken over by Justice Chigit.

In his ruling, Justice Wananda directed the administrators of the late tycoon’s estate to include the musician in the sharing of the property at the centre of the legal succession case.

Judge Wananda had noted that the widow, Lilian Kebenei, and her three sons had fraudulently omitted the musician’s name from the list of beneficiaries presented before his then-court.

He dismissed allegations made by the widow and her second-born son, Justine Kipleting, both administrators of the prime property to Fernandes as a stranger to the family.

The Judge ruled that the evidence presented by the musician, who is the objector in the succession case, demonstrated that the widow and her children were well acquainted with him, having even supported him in raising funds for his wedding.

“In this case, after carefully studying the record, I find that the administrators were neither honest nor sincere in their denials of the objector’s status and labelling him a stranger.

"They appeared evasive on several aspects, particularly regarding the monetary contributions made by the administrators for the objector’s wedding,” stated Justice Wananda.

He, however, suggested that Fernandes shares should not necessarily be equal to the shares allocated to the other children of the deceased, considering that he had lived away from the family all his life and did not contribute to the estate’s status, including the acquisition of

15 acres of prime land he is now seeking a share of.

In his summary, he stated: "The court, for the purpose of Section 27(a) of the Law of Succession Act, declares the objector to be the son of the deceased, Michael Kiptoo Kebenei."

According to the court’s documents, the late tycoon’s widow has opposed the inclusion of Fernandes, who was born out of wedlock, as a beneficiary of his vast estate, calling him a stranger.

The disputed prime property, located along the multi-billion-shilling bypass in the Kapsaret area of Uasin Gishu County, measures more than 50 acres.

Fernandes, who is represented by lawyer Emanuel Kipkuri, had argued during the succession hearing that it was a known fact he was the deceased's son.

“The deceased was my biological father; I was only 16 years old, and efforts to get a share of the estate as one of his sons have been thwarted by my stepmother, who has dismissed me as a stranger in the family,” Fernandes stated in his sworn affidavit before the High Court.

The deceased’s wife and son, Justine Kipleting, are listed as the first and second respondents, respectively, in the succession court case No. 387 of 2012.

They are joint administrators of the deceased's multi-million estate.

During the proceedings in court, the deceased’s wife vehemently denied having known Fernande’s mother, Jeniffer Lwenda (now deceased).

While defending her decision to exclude Fernandes from the list of beneficiaries, Mrs Kebenei claimed that her late husband had already subdivided his property to all beneficiaries who have already registered their shares in their names.

She stated that Fernandes's application to be recognised as a beneficiary in the deceased's estate lacks merit and urged the court to dismiss it with costs.