Patel family feud over billions in company shares lands in court

The late philanthropist and billionaire Hasmukh Kanji Patel. [File, Standard]

The nephew of the late Mombasa philanthropist and business magnate, Hasmukh Kanji Patel, has accused him of defrauding his late father, Arvind Kanji Premji Patel, of shares worth billions of shillings in five companies, including Mombasa Cement.

Khalid Arvind Kanji Patel told Justice Jairus Ngaah that his late father’s signature on transfer deeds, minutes and declarations was forged.